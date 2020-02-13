LAUV Releases Debut Album ~how i'm feeling~

Multi-Platinum-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv releases his highly anticipated debut album ~how i'm feeling~. The 21-track debut album features collaborations from BTS, Alessia Cara, Anne-Marie, LANY, Troye Sivan and Sofía Reyes.

The 21-track album includes new songs such as "Invisible Things", "Who" featuring BTS in their first ever all-English collaboration and "Canada" featuring Alessia Cara. The album truly represents who Lauv is in this next chapter of his career - as he is a songwriter and producer on every track on the album.

The songs of ~how i'm feeling~ are inspired by all aspects of Lauv's life - no longer just the hopeless romantic - Lauv is embracing all moods and aspects of his personality not previously examined in his music and to become: the one man boyband.

Lauv said, "This is the first time I'm showing the world different aspects of myself as an artist," says Lauv. "At first I was a hopeless romantic-my songs were all about one relationship, one girl. This is so much bigger. The whole concept is born out of an existential, quarter-life crisis. I'm dealing with who I was supposed to be, what people expect from me-I'm learning to embrace all the aspects of my identity."

As depicted on the album artwork, all feelings and moods of his personality co-exist visually through the use of the Little Lauv's. Lauv's identity is made up of six different characters represented by purple (Existential Lauv), blue (Hopeless Romantic Lauv), green (Goofy Lauv), yellow (Positive Lauv), orange (fboy Lauv) and red (Spicy Lauv). Not one color defines him but rather showcases a single side of him. Taken all together, this "one man boyband" with a rainbow aesthetic creates a vibrant landscape that encourages fans to immerse themselves in the different facets of Lauv's personality and the music of ~how i'm feeling~.





