LADAMA Postpones Album Release in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

South American and United States-based collective LADAMA release an urgent declaration to women across the globe with its electrifying sophomore studio album, OYE MUJER (Six Degrees Records, Release Date: July 10, 2020). The four women of LADAMA along with their longtime musical collaborator New York-based bassist Pat Swoboda and renowned Brazilian producer Kassin (Jorge Ben, Bebel Gilberto, Caetano Veloso) collaborate on a rapturous collection of 10 progressive anthems sung in Spanish, Portuguese and English. OYE MUJER channels female empowerment in the face of global crises, unprecedented climate destruction, and unjust immigration policies. Featured special guests on OYE MUJER include Betsayda Machado and Mesticanto (Venezuela), Spok and Lucas dos Prazeres (Brazil), and Eliot Krimsky (New York).



Six Degrees Records releases today LADAMA's second single "Misterio" from OYE MUJER, their as of yet unreleased second album. Driven by samba reggae/reggaeton/bolero rhythms, Daniela Serna comments on the songs' poignant message, "'Misterio' celebrates the idea of reconciling ourselves with our bodies, loving them, and feeling free. To enjoy your own body is a revolutionary act - an act of self-care. Female sexuality can no longer be a taboo, and women around the world are raising their voices and embracing their bodies as proof of this. Society and media have objectified our bodies and for many years we have talked about our sexuality from a male perspective to satisfy men. Our 'Misterio' is our perspective on satisfying ourselves."





LADAMA is an ensemble of innovative women musicians from across the Americas, including vocalist/Bandola Llanera player Mafer Bandola (Venezuela), vocalist/drummer Lara Klaus (Brazil), vocalist/Tambor Alegre player Daniela Serna (Colombia), and vocalist/guitarist Sara Lucas (U.S.). LADAMA socially engages communities on a global scale through eclectic live performances, residencies, and all-ages workshops. LADAMA broadcasts their boundary-less compositions to fans worldwide on many of today's premier platforms such as NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert", Telemundo's "Ulta Beauty" campaign presented by NBC/Universal, that's garnered over 1 million views on Facebook, TED Conference, Nacion ESPN: The Latino Experience, and many others. In 2020, LADAMA was scheduled to appear at Lincoln Center (NYC) for a two-week residency in October - November 2020 and curate lesson plans for Steven Van Zandt's non-profit, TeachRock; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these opportunities have been postponed.



OYE MUJER (meaning "hey woman") devotes its platform to spotlight the human experience amidst tumultuous catastrophes such as the 2019 Venezuelan blackouts and 2019 dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil. The album artwork for OYE MUJER depicts the chaotic burning of the earth and its natural resources, rebirth, and that all people are connected by a collective unconscious and are part of the same community.



LADAMA further issues a direct call to women to protect themselves from the dangers of the world and to rise up. Portrayals of the misrepresentation of women and environmental downfall are balanced by messages of beauty and hope. LADAMA invites listeners to enter the world of OYE MUJER, a bold step forward as each "DAMA" has taken up new instruments, erstwhile exploring new sounds as they support each other's unique voices taking turns on lead. With their long-time musical collaborator, Pat Swoboda's flawless integration on bass, the album's production is doubly and brilliantly supported by the masterful producer, Kassin.

Related Articles View More Music Stories