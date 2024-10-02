Kyra Gordon Unleashes Anthemic Battle Cry With New Single 'F U Cancer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Kyra Gordon will release her powerful new single 'F U Cancer,' a raw, anthemic rock opera inspired by the emotional journey of battling cancer. Timed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the song was initially written for Gordon's best friend but took on a profound personal meaning when Kyra herself was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

"I started writing 'F U Cancer' for my friend while she was going through chemo, trying to make her laugh," says Gordon. "After sharing it at a few concerts, I knew it wasn't finished. Then when I received my own diagnosis, I turned to songwriting to process the shock, and that's when I decided to complete the song. It became my way of telling cancer to go f!@# itself. Producing it myself for the first time felt like the best way to take full creative control."

'F U Cancer' taps into the spectrum of emotions cancer evokes-from humour and rage to grief and resilience. "I wanted this song to hit beats of humour, anger, and raw sadness," Gordon explains. "Cancer has touched everyone on some level, and I wanted to give listeners permission to feel all of their feelings. Throughout my treatment, I've experienced everything from sorrow to hysterical laughter, and I wanted to capture that emotional journey in this song."

The track is the sixth single from Gordon's upcoming album, 'Traveler,' and stands out for its cathartic, live-recording energy. From its intimate beginnings with piano and vocals to its explosive rock opera finale, 'F U Cancer' mirrors the unpredictability of life with the disease. "The song starts as a ballad and grows into a full rock opera. We recorded it live, and I decided to keep that first take because it felt authentic," says Gordon. "The outro was inspired by Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain'-I wanted the song to end with that same soaring, cathartic energy."

To further support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gordon is inviting fans to participate in a crowdsourced music video for 'F U Cancer.' Fans and community members are encouraged to submit a short video of themselves flipping the bird, showing their solidarity in the fight against cancer. Submissions are due by October 11, 2024, and participants can upload their videos using the link provided, HERE.

As a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album 'Soul of a Showgirl,' 'Traveler' continues to showcase Gordon's ability to blend deeply personal storytelling with powerful, genre-defying music. Gordon's work mixes elements of Americana, rock, and theatricality, creating a transcendent, emotional experience for listeners.

With the release of 'F U Cancer' Kyra looks to reach out to those affected by cancer, an anthem of anger, resilience, and, ultimately, hope.

