Kylie Minogue Debuts 'Padam​ ​Padam' Remix By Jax Jones

The viral sensation and song of the summer ‘Padam Padam’ has been remixed by the top ten selling, Grammy and BRIT nominated British producer, Jax Jones (previous collaborations include Duke Dumont, MNEK, Raye, Joel Corry and Charlie XCX). Released today across all streaming services.

With 44 million global streams since its release in May, ‘Padam Padam’ has climbed into the UK Official Charts top ten and taken the number one spot on the UK Big Top 40 for five weeks.

TikTok users across the world have embraced the track with millions of fans using the song on the platform, including celebrity TikToks from Suki Waterhouse, Olly Alexander, Heidi Klum, Sam Smith and lots more. Currently sitting at number two in the UK radio airplay charts, the song has been added to playlists across the country including at Radio 1, Radio 2 and Capital.

The word ‘Padam’ has quickly found its way into slang across the world as an all encompassing greeting, exclamation, verb, noun and adjective (!) … There’s even been calls for ‘Padam’ to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary…  

Talking about the news the track had reached the UK top ten, Kylie said:

“This is truly amazing and 19 year old me would say the same thing! I am so thankful to everyone involved with Padam Padam and am astounded at how people have made it their own. The song belongs to everyone now and I’m loving every second of it.”

 2023 has already seen Kylie perform on American Idol, release the immediately iconic ‘Padam Padam’ video, play a surprise set at Capital’s Summertime Ball and headline New York’s KTUphoria. Now, just in time for summer, the Jax Jones remix is available across streaming platforms. The track sees Jax Jones bringing his trademark production skills to 'Padam Padam', turning the hypnotic heartbeat of the song into a thumping bass-line.

Kylie’s highly anticipated studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22nd. 

Listen to the new remix here:






