Kurt Travis Releases New Solo Album

The wait is over for Kurt Travis' new solo record, There's A Place I Want To Take You, out now via Esque Records and Blue Swan Records. The album can be streamed in full on Spotify and Apple Music, or purchased online at www.esquerecords.com.

On the new record, Travis shares: "This album took 5 years to complete. For many, many reasons. Not all of them positive reasons. A lot of negative obstacles had to be overcome, but here we are. It's finally here."

Additionally, Travis will be supporting the album with a full US headlining tour starting this Friday, May 17th. The run kicks off with an album release show in Placerville, and includes stops in Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, and more. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit www.facebook.com/kurttravismusic.

Kurt Travis is a singer, songwriter, and musician from Sacramento, California. He is best known as the former lead vocalist for the post-hardcore bands Dance Gavin Dance and A Lot Like Birds.

As a solo artist, Travis has released a number of albums, including: Wha Happen? (2012), Kurt Travis (2013), Everything Is Beautiful (2014), and Kurt Travis/Paul Travis Split (EP) (2016). Over the years, he has also lent his vocals and talents to math rock trio Eternity Forever, post hardcore duo Push Over, and, most recently, rock band Royal Co.

There's A Place I Want To Take You, the latest solo album from Kurt Travis, is out now via Esque Records and Blue Swan Records. It's available online at www.esquerecords.com.





