Kurt Elling Releases Rendition of 'Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring'

Multi-GRAMMY award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling has released an a cappella interpretation of Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring,” featuring celebrated vocal group The Swingles. Released via Kurt’s newly launched label Big Shoulders, the song pairs Elling's original lyrics with intricate harmonies, showcasing the intersection of classical composition and modern vocal artistry. The single follows the recent release of Kurt’s two-part Wildflowers project — the first installment, Wildflowers Vol. 1, is currently nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.

“This rendition of ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring’ had been sitting in the archives for some time, and we were holding on to it until the right moment’” says Kurt Elling. “It feels like we all need a bit more love right now, so here it is. Collaborating with The Swingles is always a thrill. I am grateful to them for lending me their voices and to Clare Wheeler for the stupendous arrangement.”

Described as a "Sinatra with superpowers" by The New York Times, Elling’s rich baritone effortlessly marries jazz tradition with modern innovation. His fearless improvisational style allows him to tap into the emotional core of each song, showcasing his extraordinary range and virtuosity.

In late August, Elling released Wildflowers, Vol. 1, which was conceived, recorded, mixed, mastered and released in a week’s time. Following that unexpected release, Vol. 2 continues this exciting journey. Partnering with long-time friend and pianist Joey Calderazzo, known for his work with legends such as Michael Brecker, Dave Holland, and Branford Marsalis, Elling cultivates a dynamic synergy that embraces a raw, stripped-down sound, both vibrant and deeply resonant. This latest release marks a shift from his GRAMMY-nominated, funk-infused SuperBlue project co-led by Charlie Hunter, as Elling seeks to explore a more intimate musical landscape.

Last month’s release Wildflowers, Vol. 2 offers listeners a window into Elling’s evolving artistry, highlighting how modern technology can amplify creativity without sacrificing artistic control. The result is a collection that feels both familiar and distinctly Kurt Elling—always pushing boundaries and inviting listeners into exhilarating sonic experiences. This spontaneous, multifaceted day perfectly captures the essence of Wildflowers, Vol. 2, reflecting Elling's ability to weave moments of connection and creativity into a stunning musical tapestry.

Photo Credit: Cory Dewald

