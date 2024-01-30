Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring Tour - Show Me The Body, Loathe And Speed To Support - Tickets On Sale Friday, Presale Today

Kentucky heavy hitters Knocked Loose keep the road hot this Spring – Today they've announced an extensive headlining tour with a standout lineup including Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed. This run hits both coasts and includes New York City's Terminal 5, Austin's Amphitheatre, The Shrine in Los Angeles, The Warfield in San Francisco, Chicago's Salt Shed and more. See below for a full list of dates.

Artist presale tickets will be available today at 12PM ET Here. Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 2 at 10AM Local Here.

This is Knocked Loose's first headlining tour since the their viral 2023 Coachella and Bonnaroo performances and visionary singles “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” which garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The FADER, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver and many more.

In just ten years, they've emerged from Louisville's small town hardcore scene and have risen to an international staple in modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes. 2024 sees Knocked Loose moving ahead full speed – stay tuned for more.

Knocked Loose Live Dates:

Feb 15: Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

Feb 16: Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat (SOLD OUT)

Feb 18: Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

Feb 19: Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 20: Vienna, Austria - SiMM City

Feb 22: Milan, Italy - Live Club

Feb 23: Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Feb 25: Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Feb 26: Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)

Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)

Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum

Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age

May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore

May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5

Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Apr 29 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

Photo By Perri Leigh