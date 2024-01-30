Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring Tour - Show Me The Body, Loathe And Speed To Support - Tickets On Sale Friday, Presale Today

Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 2 at 10AM Local.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring Tour - Show Me The Body, Loathe And Speed To Support - Tickets On Sale Friday, Presale Today

Kentucky heavy hitters Knocked Loose keep the road hot this Spring – Today they've announced an extensive headlining tour with a standout lineup including Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed. This run hits both coasts and includes New York City's Terminal 5, Austin's Amphitheatre, The Shrine in Los Angeles, The Warfield in San Francisco, Chicago's Salt Shed and more. See below for a full list of dates. 

Artist presale tickets will be available today at 12PM ET Here. Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 2 at 10AM Local Here.

This is Knocked Loose's first headlining tour since the their viral 2023 Coachella and Bonnaroo performances and visionary singles “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” which garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The FADER, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver and many more.

In just ten years, they've emerged from Louisville's small town hardcore scene and have risen to an international staple in modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes. 2024 sees Knocked Loose moving ahead full speed – stay tuned for more. 

Knocked Loose Live Dates:

Feb 15: Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
Feb 16: Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat (SOLD OUT)
Feb 18: Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
Feb 19: Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 20: Vienna, Austria - SiMM City
Feb 22: Milan, Italy - Live Club
Feb 23: Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
Feb 25: Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
Feb 26: Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)
Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy    
Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)
Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)
Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum
Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada
May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age
May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore
May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5
Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia
Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History
Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Apr 29 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

Photo By Perri Leigh



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet Photo
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet

GLAAD recognizes both the meteoric expansion of LGBTQ representation in music and the influence LGBTQ artists have had on the music industry at-large over the last several years. As such, GLAAD's presence on the Grammys red carpet, co-hosted by Gigi Gorgeous Getty and GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

2
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares VII Photo
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares 'VII'

The stunningly beautiful double album Hereafter is a new major work from guitarist/composer Kim Myhr, written for the 15-piece Stavanger-based ensemble Kitchen Orchestra. Myhr shares the haunting opus 'VII.' Hereafter consists of two main parts, a morning and evening raga, where the first part is darker and the second part is more uplifting.

3
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing Superstar Photo
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar'

Anthony Hamilton and Jennifer Hudson join forces to sing 'Superstar' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' Anthony also discusses his son's perfect pitch, his favorite song 'Charlene,' and his exploration of black love through his music. Watch videos from the episode now!

4
Michael Head Drops New Single Shirls Ghost With Album, Memoir & Tour Photo
Michael Head Drops New Single 'Shirl's Ghost' With Album, Memoir & Tour

Fans of his four-decade back catalogue and readers ready for a ride through half a century of popular culture, with Head as their guide, will delight in news that his long-awaited autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, is also announced for publication by Nine Eight Books on Thu 15 August 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG