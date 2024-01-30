Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring Tour - Show Me The Body, Loathe And Speed To Support - Tickets On Sale Friday, Presale Today

Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 2 at 10AM Local.
Kentucky heavy hitters Knocked Loose keep the road hot this Spring – Today they've announced an extensive headlining tour with a standout lineup including Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed. This run hits both coasts and includes New York City's Terminal 5, Austin's Amphitheatre, The Shrine in Los Angeles, The Warfield in San Francisco, Chicago's Salt Shed and more. See below for a full list of dates.
Artist presale tickets will be available today at 12PM ET Here. Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 2 at 10AM Local Here.
This is Knocked Loose's first headlining tour since the their viral 2023 Coachella and Bonnaroo performances and visionary singles “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” which garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The FADER, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver and many more.
In just ten years, they've emerged from Louisville's small town hardcore scene and have risen to an international staple in modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes. 2024 sees Knocked Loose moving ahead full speed – stay tuned for more.
Feb 15: Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
Feb 16: Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat (SOLD OUT)
Feb 18: Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
Feb 19: Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 20: Vienna, Austria - SiMM City
Feb 22: Milan, Italy - Live Club
Feb 23: Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
Feb 25: Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
Feb 26: Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)
Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)
Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)
Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum
Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada
May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age
May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore
May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5
Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia
Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History
Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Apr 29 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed
