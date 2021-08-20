Kitty Coen Releases New Psychedelic ﻿EP 'Disco Lemonade'

Psychedelic rhinestone cowgirl, Kitty Coen, releases her debut EP Disco Lemonade; out today. Through a series of genre-bending songs, Coen leads the listener on a path of love, lust, heartbreak and self-acceptance. Coen's dark and brooding lyrics combine forcefully with a mix of intense synth beats, rhythmic guitar strums, and the gleam of new-age indie disco. Fighting her way through the wild west of genres, Coen strings together alt-rock and electro-pop to create her Disco Lemonade, an EP that can't be tamed.

Originating from Austin, TX, the 24-year-old powerhouse draws influence from the electronic indie beats and vocals of Tame Impala and STRFKR. Kitty Coen says,

"Disco Lemonade started as the idea of something being so enjoyable, carefree and candid that you can't deny you love it. Whether that be a person, feeling, place or thing it is really up to the listener.

Although that is how this concept started, it soon developed into much more. Sometimes things are not so black and white. You can love something but hate it at the same time. You can feel happy but still worried about what is to come. Life is not a series of concrete emotions, there is a lot of in-between.

For me it's the spaces in between that are most important. The unwritten things that you feel but don't take the time to explain because you're all too busy living out the story. That is what this EP is for me. An eclectic mix of feelings from my experiences during the past couple of years.

For me, Disco Lemonade is driving down a desolate highway with the windows open feeling so holy the sky could take you up right then. It is music for the loner, the unheard, the dark souls who never felt they belonged anywhere. It is being lost in the biggest city you've ever been to but somehow finding your way home. It is missing an old friend that you can't call anymore because they faded away like the sun at dusk. It is learning to catch your breath instead of drowning in your own toxic cycle. It is reminding yourself that everything is going to be all right in times of adversity.

It is knowing all things must come to an end. It is dancing the night away with tears in your eyes. It is letting go of something that isn't good for you. It is forgiving the people who hurt you even if they dont deserve it. It is waking up to see another day and being thankful because some people aren't as lucky. It is all the things I needed to say at a time when I didn't know how to say them and I am so happy I finally found the words."

While the EP is prominently influenced by Coen's passion for classic rock, it also hints at indie rock, pop, electronic and country. Coen's EP demonstrates her continuous growth as an artist. She pushes herself through the use of new instrumental additions and complex lyrics.

The Disco Lemonade details a series of relationships with loved ones; every song a peek into the brooding personality of Coen and her personal story. "Disco Lemonade" expresses a passionate and lust-filled relationship with a lover and provides a powerful pop edge that makes you want to get up and groove. While "Wave Side" shifts the energy completely to an emotional indie ballad, which features an orchestral, backing, that describes a heartbreak after a tough end to a relationship.

Serving only the highest level of desperado flare possible, Coen's Disco Lemonade EP provides a danceable yet emotionally inspired album full of edge and excitement. Stay tuned for more Kitty Coen in 2020.

KITTY COEN TOUR 2021

August 21, 2021 - The Delancey - New York, NY

November 13, 2021 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

November 16, 2021 - Duling Hall - Jackson, MS

November 18, 2021 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

November 19, 2021 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

November 20, 2021- Ruins - Dallas, TX

Photo Credit: Hannah Edelman