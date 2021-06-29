Kino Motel Shares New Music Video for 'Simple Desire'

Melbourne-based duo KINO MOTEL's windy and spacious second single, "Simple Desire", sees Rosa Mercedes take on lead vocal duties, weaving her addictive melodies around deep rolling bass lines. Bandmate Ed Fraser provides a bendy soundscape on guitars and synth, using seemingly elastic notes to bend each section into the next, while Josefin Runsteen completes the composition with some beautifully vintage drum beats.

Filmed on location in South East Asia pre-pandemic, the music video takes us on a trip across Vietnam on foot, on dirtbikes and across seas, as Kino Motel continue their International Action Duo series. Picking up where part 1, 'Waves', left off, Simple Desire sees the characters push across new ground, and sets things up for part 3 to take over.

Kino Motel's third single, 'Fingerprints', is out on July 2, 2021. Surrounding the single, they will be playing a mini tour. You can find more info here and below.

KINO MOTEL is the brand new project from Ed Fraser and Rosa Mercedes, with a series of upcoming releases they've labeled 'grit pop'. After meeting in a commune in Berlin, the duo deserted together and hit the road. Following a grimy and particularly sweaty basement karaoke session somewhere in Vietnam in 2019, Fraser and Mercedes realized they needed to form a band, and KINO MOTEL was created. Named for the bar in which it was conceived, KINO MOTEL listeners can expect dusty melancholic gritty pop.

