King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Releases New Track & Video

Today, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have released a new track called "O.N.E.", accompanied by a new music video by Alex McClaren. The video was shot remotely during Melbourne's second pandemic-related lockdown, and features a combination of stop motion and collage elements. Watch the video for the track below.

"King Gizzard's new album (y'all know what it's called) is definitely not coming out in February," the band's Stu Mackenzie said to address recent speculation about their next album.

"The song itself feels as if it's constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes," McClaren said about the video. "I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period."

Recently, the band released a track called "If Not Now Then When?," which was accompanied by a striking animated video. Shortly before that, the band released their sixteenth studio album K.G (the second volume in the band's previous explorations into microtonal tunings), as well as Live In S.F. '16 (ATO Records), a live album recorded during the band's 2016 U.S. tour stop at San Francisco venue The Independent. Stream/purchase K.G. HERE, and stream/purchase Live In S.F. '16 HERE.

Shortly before the album release, the band delighted fans with a full concert film accompanying Live In S.F. '16. Unlike their previous film release with Chunky Shrapnel, fans are able to own the film with a purchase of a stream. Stream/purchase the Live In S.F. '16 film HERE, and watch "Evil Death Roll" from the film HERE.

Watch the video for "O.N.E." here:

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski