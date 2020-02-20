Khushi Stares Visual for 'This Is, Pt. II'

Rising London artist Khushi premieres the abstract visual for "This Is, Pt. II," featured on his debut album Strange Seasons. The new release serves as a continuation to Khushi's creative "This Is, Pt. I" video, which was released last year and sparked an official remix from Khushi's friend and collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning artist James Blake. Khushi's music has also generated support from NPR, TIME, Complex, Interview Magazine and many more. Watch Khushi perform live this spring as a part of Ásgeir's North American tour (see full dates below).

KHUSHI TOUR DATES

March 4: Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, BC*

March 6: Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA*

March 7: Doug Fir - Portland, OR*

March 9: Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA*

March 10: Teragram - Los Angeles, CA*

March 12: Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ*

March 15: Bluebird - Denver, CO*

March 17: Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI*

March 18: Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL*

March 20: Exit In - Nashville, TN*

March 2: Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC*

March 22: Terminal West - Atlanta, GA*

March 24: Union Stage - Washington, DC*

March 25: Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA*

March 27: Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY*

March 28: Port City Music Hall - Portland, ME*

March 30: Le D'Auteuil Hall -Quebec, QC*

March 31: L'Astral - Montreal, QC*

*with Ásgeir

Khushi was born and raised in London and lives in Los Angeles. He first rose to prominence with 2013's "Magpie" and 2014's "Phantoms." Of Indian descent, he is also a member of the critically acclaimed band Strong Asian Mothers, U.K. favorites who have played festivals across Europe, spent time on the A-list of BBC Radio playlists and toured widely.

