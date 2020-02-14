Kerry Hart Releases Debut Album I KNOW A GUN

Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Kerry Hart releases her debut album I Know A Gun. The album, which has already seen notable critical acclaim, has been met with enthusiastic fan response, with over 2M streams on Youtube, and well past half a million streams on Spotify and Apple Music. Today Hart is also spotlighting her new track "Great Water" for fans. She describes the song as "a modern hymnal, a worship song to the water, to the sky, and to the Great Spirit. It's an offering of one's burden on to the alter of Spirit, a pledge of faith to a higher power, a wider perspective. Within it, a potent lamentation, and a prayerful willingness to receive absolution."

Hart's beautiful rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Secret Garden," was called "stunning" by Forbes in a recent interview, while Folk Alley has praised Hart as well, saying "Very few artists make a first impression so indelible and wondrous that you know within seconds that they are truly special. In the past few years, Courtney Marie Andrews, Anna Tivel, and Dylan LeBlanc all cleared that bar and even raised it with succeeding efforts. Now comes Kerry Hart making a play of her own to join their ranks."

Atwood Magazine also acclaimed Hart's most recent single writing, "'Screaming Quietly' showcases her in a space of complete and utter honesty. Supported by a quiet electric guitar that eventually evolves into a full background of warm harmony, Hart sings her heart out - turning her full self toward those afflicted by pain of all kinds, in mind, body, and spirit."

Hart joined up with Nick Rosen and Léo Costa, multi-instrumentalists who have worked with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Jason Mraz, to record I Know A Gun at Perfect Sound Studios in Los Angeles. The album finds Hart embedding her lyrics with pieces of hard-won insight, enveloping that wisdom in her endlessly warm delivery. With its lavishly detailed and largely acoustic sound, the album unfolds in transportive melodies and sweeping arrangements, while bearing an edgy complexity entirely unique to Hart.

Hart is also passionate about reforestation and has been offering a "Pre-Save To Tree Save" campaign in conjunction with Eden Reforestation Projects. For each pre-save of her album I Know A Gun on Spotify, the non-profit group will plant one new tree. The unique initiative has already led to the planting of 5,000 new trees. "We are excited to have Kerry Hart as a new partner in our efforts to plant trees and save lives," writes ERP. "We know how much she cares about trees and the earth. We love her pre-save to tree save campaign so pre-save away!". Find out more at www.kerryhart.com/tree.





