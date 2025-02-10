Kelli Belles & Charly Reynolds Embarking on 'Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country artists Kelli Belles and Charly Reynolds are joining forces for the highly anticipated Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour, set to kick off on February 18. The intimate, cross-country tour will offer fans a rare “behind the guitar” experience with stripped-down acoustic performances from these two powerhouse female performers. The tour will launch in Austin, TX, and will feature special guest performances by Ashley Walls and Averie Bielski on select dates.

The full Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour schedule is as follows:

2/18 – Austin, TX – Saxon Pub

2/21 – Fort Worth, TX – The Cicada

2/22 – Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

2/23 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic

2/25 – Greensboro, NC – Flat Iron

2/26 – Washington, DC – Jammin Java

3/25 – Houston, TX – McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

3/27 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

"I’m beyond excited to hit the road again for the Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour.” Belles shares. “Charly and I have been talking about doing something like this for a while. My last tour, The Trust Issues Tour, was such an incredible experience, and I can’t wait to be back on the road, connecting with fans in a more intimate setting.”

"I’m so excited to hit the road with Kelli for this acoustic tour!” Reynolds adds. “I’ve been counting down the days and can’t wait to share this experience with not only my friend, but with all the fans who come out to see us.”

The Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour comes on the heels of new releases from both Belles and Reynolds. Belles recently unveiled the captivating music video for her latest single, "Porcelain," which she co-wrote with Nell Maynard and Cassidy Best. “Porcelain” is available now across all streaming platforms here. The track was brought to life by producer Sam Grow, and the video, directed by Sydney Tooley and filmed by Corbin Schmidt at a private farm in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The video beautifully captures the raw emotion and intimacy of a relationship. Watch the heartwarming music video here. The music video follows Belles’ recent launch for her “What in the Truck” music video which reached number 2 on CMT Music’s 12-pack.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is riding high after the release of her debut album Off The Record (released September 2024) – Listen here. With standout tracks like “People Think” and “Visiting Hours,” Reynolds garnered recognition from outlets such as News Channel 5, RFD-TV, and Country Now lauding the release as an album “exploring themes of past heartbreak, the excitement of new love, and the personal experiences that have influenced her music.” Her latest music video for the title track of the album showcases her storytelling abilities, bringing the song’s gripping narrative to life. The video is available to watch here.

ABOUT BELLES:

Hailing from Nebraska, Belles has been making waves in Nashville since 2018, captivating audiences with her authentic, witty storytelling. Her songs, co-written with some of the city's top songwriters, have earned over 70 million streams and views across all platforms, solidifying her as a rising star in the country music scene. With a powerful voice and a fresh perspective, Belles has quickly carved out her place in the industry. Her recent global recording deal with Deluge Records Nashville and publishing agreement with Deluge Music mark significant milestones in her career. She’s also shared the stage with heavyweights like Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and Brett Eldredge, further expanding her fan base nationwide.

ABOUT CHARLY REYNOLDS:

Charly Reynolds is making waves in the country music scene with a signature blend of Nashville twang and Texas dance hall energy. Her debut album, Off The Record, was released on September 20, 2024 and dives into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, with a mix of heartfelt ballads and lively anthems. She has shared the stage with country stars including Maddie & Tae, Lainey Wilson, and Walker Hayes. Recently, she performed at Elevation Beaver Creek with Riley Green and Grace Potter, while her rendition of “Neon Moon” left a memorable mark in the Season 5 finale of FOX’s The Resident. With a growing fan base and a powerful performance style, Reynolds is on track to make a lasting impact on country music.

Belles Photo Credit: Eric Ahlgrim

Charly Reynolds Photo Credit: Madelyn Hanson



