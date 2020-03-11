Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert To Perform on The 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS

The Academy of Country Music® announced today the first round of performers for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music's Party of the Year®, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. 55th ACM Awards® Host and nominee Keith Urban and nominee Miranda Lambert have been added as performers. Lambert will also perform with ACM Award nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a can't-miss live television premiere performance of the Music Event of the Year nominated song, "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."



The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.



The 55th ACM Awards will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available for purchase now at ACMawards.com.



For more information on the ACM Awards and all ACM events including ACM Party for a Cause®, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.





