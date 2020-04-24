Keith Urban Releases New Song 'Polaroid'

Four-time GRAMMY® Award winner and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, today debuted another in a series of songs being released in advance of his Fall 2020 album release. "Polaroid," a song that Urban says he connected with almost immediately, is paired with a striking, technologically playful music video that sees Urban seamlessly moving through an at times surreal and motionless backyard pool party.

Listen and watch the video below!

"I really connected with the song," said Urban. "I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this polaroid camera. We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything - crazy stuff that happened. We had all of them posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song."

Just as with his current radio single "God Whispered Your Name," which enters the Top 15 this week, "Polaroid" showcases Urban's musical skills as a premier vocalist, musician and virtuoso guitarist. In addition, his partnership with video director Dano Serny serves "Polaroid," by bringing it to life - something that Urban says is at the core of a successful music video.

"I was sent a really simple treatment," explains Urban. "It was all centered around a pool party and this contraption called a MoCo that's programmed to do what you see in the video - swoop in, pan out, look around and swoop right back and do the exact same motion again and again. You're able to place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was pretty trippy."

"There was one scene - I was off camera - there was a couple on a diving board and this girl continues to straddle this guy in between takes and I'm thinking 'man they're really committed to this role'," Urban explains. "Turned out that almost all of the couples were actually couples."

Co-produced by Urban and Joey Moi, "Polaroid" was written by some of the biggest and most contemporary names in the business including, Sam Fischer (Demi Lovato, Jessie J), Steph Jones (P!nk, Selena Gomez), Geoff Warburton (5 Seconds of Summer, Shawn Mendes), Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell.





Related Articles View More Music Stories