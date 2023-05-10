Keep Records Announce New EP 'So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3'

All eight songs on So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 were written, produced, and recorded in just four days by six Las Vegas based artists during a two-stop show run in Florida.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Keep Records has announced their forthcoming EP So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 is due for release on May 20th. The project continues Keep Records' unique recording series in which they choose one location, concurrent with a tour, to create an entire record start to finish. All eight songs on So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 were written, produced, and recorded in just four days by six Las Vegas based artists during a two-stop show run in Florida.

Keep Records and the "So Indie" squad are a collective group of traveling hip-hop artists. Stemming from a love for the tour life and everything that comes with it, this revolving cast of solo acts and groups-within-groups have decided to document these adventures in a series of EPs released on vinyl. These independent artists specialize in making 'destination' records, projects that are created while on tour somewhere far away from home. The "So Indie" Tours have become a worldwide phenomenon traveling to Hawaii, Australia, the Pacific NorthWest, Europe, Las Vegas, and now Florida. Keep Records artists have been supporting acts for Twista, Paul Wall, Elzhi, Grouch & Eligh, Abstract Rude, and toured with countless others.

Roger explaining the album making process:

"With our rule of having to make the whole project while on location, it creates a certain vibe of urgency and importance. We all know there is a very defined (and finite) amount of time to get it all done, so there's no time to sit back and wait. It's now or never. The magic that gets created during that time is like catching lightning in a bottle, and the final product becomes a living/breathing memory for everyone involved. That extra bit of pressure gets everyone into grind mode right out the gate, basically until it's time to pack up and fly home."

In making the album, the collective was given two rules: no samples, and the entire thing had to be produced/written/recorded while on location. The producers, Trade Voorhees & Wave MMLZ, used anything they could to make the beats from banging random objects together and distorting the sound to mumbling vocal cuts. There are four emcees featured on the album: ChiefDVB, Syntax Vernac, Inspiring Thoughts, and G.REED.

Keep Records launched as an official label in 2012 with a mission to provide label services to independent musicians who don't otherwise have access to them. The label states, "The term "So Indie It Hurts" is ultimately our mantra. As a label, music publisher, and as an artist collective; it's our self-aware stance of being painfully independent." The new record So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 will be the label's eighth release on vinyl.



RELATED STORIES - Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month Photo
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month

This Memorial Day Weekend concert will also feature sets from DJ Clue, DJ Spade and more. The Day Party is an annual, urban cultural arts event filled with live music, performances, art and a rotation of DJs spinning. Previous artists have included Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Travis Scott and the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh.

Rachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtrys Anti-Drag TN Law Photo
Rachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtry's Anti-Drag TN Law

James McMurtry – a tall, quiet, enigmatic, and well-respected songwriter, and son of novelist Larry McMurtry – and BettySoo, a five-foot powerhouse of a singer and guitar player, award-winning songwriter, and second-generation Korean-American Texan – had been on tour together throughout the spring. 

Milk St. Release New Track China Town Photo
Milk St. Release New Track 'China Town'

“China Town” is the lead single for their upcoming EP Vermont, which will feature two other singles - “Peyote” and “Pixie Cuts and Angel Dust” - that will be released over the coming months. Sonically, “China Town” is as unique as the underlying story that defines it.

Danas Music Playground to Share Bring On Summer Single in June Photo
Dana's Music Playground to Share 'Bring On Summer' Single in June

With a career that spans more than two decades, garnering 27 national awards for seven children’s albums, singer/songwriter Dana has become a beloved presence on the kids’ music scene. Dana looks forward to the release of her upbeat new single, “Bring On Summer.” The song will be released with an accompanying music video.


More Hot Stories For You

Juno Rucker Drops Soulful New Single 'Pretty People'Juno Rucker Drops Soulful New Single 'Pretty People'
Alt-Pop Artist Trevor Phelps To Release Track 'All My Life' This MonthAlt-Pop Artist Trevor Phelps To Release Track 'All My Life' This Month
AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'
NOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La NenaNOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La Nena

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET