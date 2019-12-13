Kaytranada Releases New Album BUBBA

After announcing his sophomore album BUBBA and sharing its lead single, "10%" ft. Kali Uchis on Monday, Canadian artist and producer KAYTRANADA returns to release the LP. BUBBA, the highly-anticipated follow up to his breakout debut album 99.9%, is out today via RCA Records.

Listen below!

BUBBA also features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR and more. The album is available on all digital platforms now with vinyl pre-order and new merch available on his website.

Additionally, KAYTRANADA will celebrate the release with a pop-up in Montreal next week on December 19th designed by Faysal Matin and Liam MacRae, featuring exclusive merch, posters, and more, the Pop up will be free to enter during the day and ticketed DJ set in the evening. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/19 - Montreal, QC @ Société Des Arts

1/4 - Brisbane, Australia @ FOMO Brisbane

1/5 - Adelaide, Australia @ FOMO Adelaide

1/11 - Sydney, Australia @ FOMO Sydney

1/12 - Melbourne, Australia @ FOMO Melbourne

1/15 - Auckland, New Zealand @ FOMO Auckland

2/1 - Montreal, QC @ Igloofest

3/21 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

KAYTRANADA BUBBA

RCA Records

December 13, 2019

1. DO IT

2. 2 The Music feat. Iman Omari

3. Go DJ feat. SiR

4. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins

5. Puff Lah

6. 10% feat. Kali Uchis

7. Need It feat. Masego

8. Taste feat. VanJess

9. Oh No feat. Estelle

10. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith

12. Scared To Death

13. Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr

14. Culture feat. Teedra Moses

15. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe

16. September 21

17. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams





