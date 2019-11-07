Kayls to Release Debut Single 'Drive Away' on Nov. 8

Indie pop artist Kayls releases her debut single "Drive Away," this Friday (11/8) with first listens featured in Ladygunn and Earmilk. The track, produced by female producer Bambor Leany, offers a view into a dark world of shimmering pool lights and 3:00 AM trips in Ferraris and love and heartbreak and muffins, with hard hitting 808s and pop melodies.

"I want songs to be fun and rebellious like stealing a neon orange Lambo on a Sunday afternoon to go eat strawberry ice cream in a lime silk gown. I think there's a huge void in songs right now and I want to fill it with magic mushrooms, candied violet perfume and 808s."

Kayls, who found her creative counterpart in Bambor Leany, one of the few female pop producers in the industry, creates songs that are rough and aggressive, with confident characters who make all the moves. It's rebellious, exciting and untamed by limited and outdated song structures. She hopes it's a solution to pop's popularity problem in the hip-hop dominated market. An EP is in the works for release in 2020.

She has also found her creative muse as a fashion designer with a degree from FIDM. Kayls designs all of her promo-wardrobe, including all of the outfits seen in the forthcoming video for "Drive Away." She co-designed her gold and ruby mushroom jewelry with Vogue-featured Jonne Amaya.

Kayls comes from a musical lineage and finds inspiration from her grandfather, who performed with Sonny & Cher and opened for Dolly Parton.





