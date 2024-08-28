Kate Hudson Releases Cover of 'Voices Carry' Anthem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kate Hudson released Glorious, the rock, alternative and gleaming pop song cycle a lifetime in the making and committed to doing the work. Beyond the People cover, Vogue, Rolling Stone, Variety, and NPR coverage, the effervescent songwriter/vocalist paid a visit to Howard Stern.

In the course of the expansive conversation, Hudson performed several of her originals. But she also wanted to pay homage to the influences that have been part of her life, growing up and her long-simmering debut album. In addition to “Gonna Find Out,” the Golden Globe winner performed a striking cover of ‘Til Tuesday’s rejectionist anthem “Voices Carry.”

“I have lived inside the radio and my albums since I was a kid,” says the woman who embodied the ultimate muse in Cameron Crowe’s Academy Award-winning Almost Famous. “Those songs and artists were such a part of who I was growing up. I will never forget hearing Aimee Mann and ‘Til Tuesday singing ‘Voices Carry’ for the first time. It has always been one of my favorite songs and it was an honor to record it.”

Over 10 million people watched Hudson’s performance on Stern across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. The response was so intense and quick, Hudson decided “Voices Carry” deserved a real performance. Working with her partner and producer Danny Fujikawa, the pair decamped to Manhattan’s legendary Electric Lady Studios to record it.

Her version emerged; sleek vocal steeped in angst of being held back, her performance sparks with the rebellion of a good girl who refuses to cave in. With a sound that embodies both the new wave of the ‘80s and the shimmer of today’s alternative rock/pop, Hudson’s “Voices Carry” is now available on all platforms.

“Danny understands how to bring out all those emotions in the songs that I love. He knows my heart,” Hudson offers. “It was so fun and creative, but it also felt like honoring this song that meant so much to me in a way that really let me merge with some of the music that shaped me.”

With Rolling Stone proclaiming Hudson’s debut, “one of the year’s most pleasant musical surprises, a thoroughly grown-up and strikingly assured collection of guitar-heavy songs that land somewhere between Adele and Sheryl Crow, with Hudson’s big, slightly husky voice and deep rock & roll fandom always front and center,” SPIN offered, “In the dozen songs on Glorious, she is self-reflective, using her life and growth for source material. Her truth is what’s heard on early singles “Talk About Love” and “Live Forever”…a husky-voiced bar crooner and lullaby whispering mother all at once, her sound is part rock chick, part down-home country, with a strong sense of melody rooted firmly in guitar riffs.”

Distributed by groundbreaking Virgin Records, home to shapeshifters and groundbreakers including Lenny Kravitz, Florence + the Machine, Iggy Pop, Janet Jackson and the Rolling Stones, the songwriter, and singer, who’s invested in making this moment happen seeks those connections music gave her. “Voices Carry” deepens the dimension of her music and reminds listeners to not accept what isn’t real or true.

Photo Credit: Guy Aroch

