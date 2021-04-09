Kat Cunning Releases New Track 'Could Be Good'

Today, Kat Cunning has released a downtempo, anthemic new single titled "Could Be Good" via LAVA/Republic Records. The rapidly growing non-binary singer and actor, who has amassed over 15 million total streams thus far, has also announced they will be releasing their official debut EP, IDOL HANDS, on July 16. "Could Be Good" was produced by popular GRAMMY Award-winning Austrian producer M-Phazes (Madonna, Demi Lovato, Kehlani) and comes with a homemade montage video from Kat.

Of the track, Kat said: "'Could Be Good' is a portrait of the optimism that kept life rich for me this past crazy year. I wrote it in a swing of hope as I was falling in love during the pandemic and the lyrics are an intimate retelling of some of those special little moments. I love the simplicity of the chorus and would love for it to inspire hope and courage for others to take a risk. The personal intimacy of the lyric comes from moments in a relationship that are worth cementing in time for me. There was a lot of darkness in 2020, but this song is a snapshot of the light."

"Could Be Good" comes a week and a half after Kat Cunning teamed up with The Ally Coalition for Give A Yes! (G.A.Y.), a voicemail bank where fans can leave messages of encouragement, affirmation and hope at (971) 202-0021. Later this Spring, these voice messages of love will be compiled and featured on GiveAYes.com.

Last month, Kat also collaborated with LADYGUNN on Nine Lives With Kat Cunning, an Instagram Live Q&A series in honor of International Women's History Month which featured conversations with Maggie Lindemann, MK xyz, GRIFF, Ella Hunt and others.

With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning adds soulful grace to anthemic alternative pop. An accomplished screen and stage talent, they appeared on Broadway as Emile in Les Liaison Dangereuses and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside James Franco in HBO's hit The Deuce. After releasing a couple of tracks independently, Kat signed to LAVA Records in 2020 and released "Supernova (tigers blud)" which garnered praise from the likes of Variety, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, The Advocate, Ladygunn and others while amassing over 6 million streams. Their bold most recent track, "Confident" arrived early in March with a video - watch it HERE.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff