Kassi Ashton and Parker McCollum Team Up for New Song 'Sounds Like Something I’d Say'

Rising country star Kassi Ashton teams up with Parker McCollum for a soulful track lamenting a night of mistakes in “Sounds Like Something I’d Say.” The new song is featured on Kassi’s forthcoming deluxe album Made From The Dirt: The Blooms, out April 25 via MCA Nashville.

“Sounds Like Something I’d Say” is steeped in regret, with Kassi and Parker both providing rich, vulnerable vocals as a stripped down-production sets the stage their candid recollection of the night before. On the new song, Kassi shares, “Parker is a great friend of mine, and I love his voice. The first time I ever heard him sing this song, we were backstage at the Ryman. I knew I had to cut it and that he had to sing it with me.” Parker adds, “I got to know Kassi having her out on the road with me last year and she was firing up the crowd every night. I was honored to be asked to join her on this track. It has the qualities of one of those classic Country duets I grew up listening to and I was completely on board. Think we did pretty good with this one.”

With five brand-new songs, Made From The Dirt: The Blooms, expands on the gritty, soulful sound of Kassi’s debut album, Made From The Dirt, which was released in September 2024. Upon release, the album received praise from Billboard, People, The Tennessean, Rolling Stone, and more, with the latter describing it as “a statement of personal empowerment by a deft Nashville songwriter.”

2024 was a landmark year for Kassi, who also received an ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and had a Top 40 hit at Country Radio with album track “Called Crazy.” She also hit the road on a headline run and joined Old Dominion, Jamey Johnson, and her latest song collaborator Parker McCollum on tour. This spring, Kassi joins Jon Pardi on his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour, hitting arenas and amphitheaters nationwide beginning on April 25 in Lubbock, TX. Tickets are available HERE - see full routing below. Kassi will also be performing at Audacy’s Leading Ladies event at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, on April 3 alongside Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and more – tickets HERE.

KASSI ASHTON 2025 TOUR DATES

* = Supporting Jon Pardi

^ = Festival

3/6/2025 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

3/8/2025 - Rotterdam, NL - C2C Festival ^

3/9/2025 - Berlin, GE - C2C Festival ^

3/15/2025 - Glasgow, UK - C2C Festival ^

3/16/2025 - London, UK - C2C Festival ^

4/3/2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Audacy’s Leading Ladies

4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena *

4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center *

5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena *

5/16/2025 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center *

5/23/2025 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2025 ^

5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center *

5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *

6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena *

6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center *

6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center *

6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre *

6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena *

6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place *

6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater *

6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

6/27/2025 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam 2025 ^

7/18/2025 - Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam USA 2025 ^

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

