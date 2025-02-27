Karan Aujla and OneRepublic Release 'Tell Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla and GRAMMY® nominated chart topping American pop superstars OneRepublic have released their highly anticipated single “Tell Me”, produced by preeminent South Asian producer Ikky via Warner Music Canada / Warner Music India. “Tell Me” marks the first time that both artists have performed a song in both English and Punjabi.

“Tell Me” debuted earlier with an interview on the Zane Lowe show featuring Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder. The news of collaboration between Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder was revealed in an exclusive interview last week, in which Tedder said "Anyone who's not paying attention to India or Southeast Asia right now, on a cultural tip, is asleep at the wheel."

About Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla's rise from his upbringing in rural Punjab to his place atop the global music industry is a testament to his talent and unique blend of Punjabi folk, hip-hop, and R&B. His albums, BacTHAfuKUP and Making Memories, have solidified his international presence. Making Memories, released in 2023, generated billions of streams and culminated in a sold-out world tour that connected him with hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. This album's success highlights Aujla's ability to resonate with a diverse global audience, a position underscored by his status as the most streamed Punjabi artist on Spotify globally in 2024. His influence has extended to Bollywood, where his song "Tauba Tauba" was featured in the film Bad Newz and quickly became a national hit in India. Aujla's achievements have been recognized with prestigious awards, including his groundbreaking win of the 2024 TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, making him the first South Asian artist to win the fan-voted category. In 2025, Aujla has already received multiple JUNO Award nominations, including Single of the Year for "Winning Speech," and has collaborated with GRAMMY-nominated chart-toppers OneRepublic on "Tell Me," produced by preeminent South Asian producer Ikky, with much more in store for the year to come.

About OneRepublic

GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic, is composed of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys player Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. Since the group’s debut, OneRepublic has amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The band released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007, including the 20 million selling hit single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and earned them a GRAMMY® nomination. The group’s 2009 sophomore album, Waking Up, featured the smash singles “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.” Shortly after in 2013, the band released their certified-platinum album, Native, which included the No. 1 hit and 41 million selling single “Counting Stars.” OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth album in 2016 and their fifth album, Human, in 2021. In 2022, OneRepublic released their smash hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and boasts over 3 billion streams. In April of 2024, the group released their smash hit single with David Guetta, "I Don't Wanna Wait,” which has amassed over 130 million streams globally since its release.

They also shared "Nobody (from Kaiju No.8),” which serves as the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-Anime series Kaiju. No 8. Additionally, the group collaborated with Italian Electronic group Meduza and German artist Leony for the release of "Fire,” the official song for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Following the release of these singles, OneRepublic debuted their sixth album, Artificial Paradise, in July, featuring hits like “Hurt” and “Sink or Swim.” In the fall they released the deluxe of the album, which included their collaboration with Jelly Roll and acoustic versions of their hit songs. Most recently, the group released their track, “Chasing Paradise”, with Kygo to rave reviews.

Comments