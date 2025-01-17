Kane Brown Releases New Song 'Gorgeous'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global superstar, Kane Brown has released a new album track, “Gorgeous.” The acoustic ballad is the latest song revealed from his forthcoming album, The High Road, which will be released next Friday, January 24, via Sony Music Nashville.

A heartfelt and intimate tribute to his wife, the song serves as a personal reflection on the deeper connection that truly matters—emphasizing that it's what’s inside that counts. With tender lyrics, this love song celebrates those who cherish each other for who they are at the core.

Following previously released tracks, “Body Talk With Katelyn Brown,” “Miles On It,” and “Backseat Driver,” the brand-new track stands as a testament to Brown's growth as an artist, adding to the layers of vulnerability and personal reflection that he puts forth on his upcoming release.

Of the record, Kane previously shared, “This album, The High Road, is my favorite album I’ve ever made. I get to explore all sides of my story and styles of my music. Every song is important to me and every collaboration means something personal to me. I’m so incredibly proud of this record.”

Eager to hit the road following his acclaimed In The Air Tour, Brown is gearing up to deliver electrifying live performances on The High Road Tour this year which kicks off on March 13, 2025, in San Diego, CA. With no signs of slowing down, Brown’s immeasurable success continues to grow as he reaches new heights and continues to expand his musical influence. Tickets available at www.kanebrownmusic.com/tour.

ABOUT KANE BROWN:

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown “didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.” (The New York Times). Brown recently announced the arrival of his fourth studio album and tour, The High Road. Slated for release January 24th, 2025, The High Road album will include Brown’s 12th #1 single at Country radio-the international hit, “Miles On It” with Marshmello as well as his current radio single, “Backseat Driver.”

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified “Heaven,” and 9X Platinum “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 12 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People’s Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

For more information and tickets to the upcoming The High Road Tour, which is set to launch in March 2025 in San Diego before heading across the country, visit www.kanebrownmusic.com.

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold

Comments