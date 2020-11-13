Kalie Shorr Questions Herself In New Single 'Lying To Myself'

A song she wrote after an unsuccessful relationship in Los Angeles late last year.

Today, critically-acclaimed artist Kalie Shorr released her honest new single "Lying To Myself," a song she wrote after an unsuccessful relationship in Los Angeles late last year. Offering fans a glimpse into her own mistakes, Shorr perfectly blends her pop-punk and country influences as she questions "were you lying to me, or was I lying to myself." As Shorr turns the page to her forthcoming Open Book: Unabridged deluxe album, due out on December 4, one thing won't be in question - her authentically irreverent point of view. As seen with her previous single "My Voice" and now "Lying To Myself," Shorr continues to carve her own path with her self-assured, rebelliously-unique sound. Listen to "Lying To Myself" here.

Last month, Billboard boldly stated, "Shorr has proved she doesn't need radio, but if radio is smart, it will realize it needs her." Since then, Shorr has garnered nationally syndicated airplay on both iHeartRadio's "Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones" and iHeart's "Women of iHeartCountry" programs.

Saving Country Music recently called Shorr "the embodiment of mainstream country's guilty conscience coming to life, giving a voice to all of its sins."

Of the previously released single "My Voice," Sounds Like Nashville said, "The tongue-in-cheek tune is equal parts pop-rock and country, and details Shorr's unflagging decision to stay true to herself. In a business filled with critics and nay-sayers, she acknowledges it isn't easy, but doesn't waver in her stand."

"Every song on Open Book came from personal experiences, and the songs on Open Book: Unabridged are no different," says Shorr. "Late one night in West Hollywood with Cora Jane Sugarman and Elias Abid, this song basically fell out. I had just ended things with someone, and I was looking back on it wondering if it really was as serious as it had felt like it was. It's so hard sometimes to keep my head out of the clouds and not idealize situations. This was me taking an honest look inside to see how maybe I had set my expectations too high, and it wasn't their fault. Sonically, I love how this song can feel ethereal while still having the grungy guitars that I love so much. It's one of my favorite tracks that I've produced, and I loved getting to do it with Elias and Skip Black across two different cities."

Since releasing Open Book a little over a year ago, Shorr has received some high praise from critically acclaimed outlets. Her debut album was named No. 7 on New York Times' all-genre Best Albums of 2019 list, quite the feat for a debut record. Rolling Stone compared the record to a mix of "Shania Twain, Red-era Taylor Swift, Dashboard Confessional and Alanis Morissette," while Taste of Country called it "bold," "raw," and "real." As for Shorr, NPR touted the singer/songwriter as "one of Nashville's most promising" and in the U.K., The Guardian dubbed Shorr "the new queen of country." Recently Variety called Shorr "the most attention-getting DIY artist in country [music]," a quality that landed her her first recording contract with New York based major player TMWRK Records.

Last month, Shorr launched a podcast in partnership with iHeartMedia called "Too Much To Say with Kalie Shorr," executive produced by nationally syndicated radio host Bobby Bones.

