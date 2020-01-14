Kalie Shorr Announces 'Too Much to Say Tour'

Variety announced earlier today the "Too Much to Say Tour," Kalie Shorr's first headlining tour. After being named to countless 2019 album of the year lists, including The New York Times, Variety and NPR, and performing for over a hundred thousand at Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, Shorr plans to bring Open Book to fans across the country. The tour kicks off on January 31 at the iconic Exit/In in Nashville. The tour includes stops in Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles, among others. Get tickets and information for the shows here.



"I've been looking forward to my first headlining tour for a very long time. I'm so thankful that hard work is paying off and I'm getting to bring Open Book to some really great venues across the country. Kicking things off at Exit/In is special for me," said Shorr, adding, "I've seen so many of my favorite bands there over the years and starting the 'Too Much To Say Tour' in Nashville feels so right. Naturally, I'll be playing all of Open Book, but I'm also excited to reimagine some of my earlier work through a new lens. I can't wait to get on the road, drink some tequila, and sing my heart out with the fans.



Earlier this month, British daily paper The Guardian announced their "50 New Artists For 2020." Out of those 50 international artists, Shorr is named fourth on the list and the only artist included from Nashville.



They write, "Astonishingly, she addresses her past with mordant wit and vast reserves of empathy - plus gigantic hooks worthy of Nashville-era Taylor Swift, pop-punk icons Paramore and Jagged Little Pill-era Alanis."



"Kalie Shorr had the year's most acclaimed album from a freshman country artist," Variety's Chris Willman.



To be kept up to date with Kalie Shorr, go to kalieshorr.com.

Too Much To Say Tour Dates

Jan. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. - Exit/In

Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Hotel Cafe

Feb. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Stoney's Rockin Country

March 14 - Stamford, Conn. - Palace Theatre

March 15 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den

March 16 - New York, N.Y. - The Mercury Lounge

May 15 - Sault Ste Marie, Mich. - Kewadin Casino

May 16 - Sault Ste Marie, Mich. - Kewadin Casino

More dates to be added





Related Articles View More Music Stories