KORN And Breaking Benjamin Announce 2020 North American Tour

Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rockers Breaking Benjamin today announced their epic tour set for 2020. Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests BONES UK will also join the tour on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city outing will kick off January 23rd in Allentown, PA and make stops in Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland and more, before wrapping March 1st in Fresno, CA.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29th at 10am local time until Thursday, October 31st at 10PM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Korn and Breaking Benjamin 2020 North American Tour Dates

Thursday, January 23, 2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center*

Saturday, January 25, 2020 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Monday, January 27, 2020 Québec, QC Videotron Centre

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thursday, January 30, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena*

Friday, January 31, 2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Monday, February 3, 2020 Evansville, IN Ford Center

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Thursday, February 6, 2020 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center

Friday, February 7, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center*

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center+

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Thursday, February 13, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

Saturday, February 15, 2020 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center

Sunday, February 16, 2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena*

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thursday, February 20, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Friday, February 21, 2020 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

Sunday, February 23, 2020 Missoula, MT Adams Center Arena

Monday, February 24, 2020 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Thursday, February 27, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center

Saturday, February 29, 2020 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

Sunday, March 1, 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center*

*on-sale starting 12pm local time

+on-sale starting 11am local time





