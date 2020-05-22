KIDSO Release New Track 'Childhood' Alongside Remix By Long Arm

Live-electro duo KIDSØ have released their latest single 'Childhood' on 22nd May via Springstoff. Released along with the original will be a remix by Russian producer Long Arm.

Listen below!

The single is the title track from their highly anticipated upcoming album which is slated for release later this year. KIDSØ have received some noteworthy support from the likes of MrSuicideSheep, Get The Sound, Chill Masters, ChillAndVibing, TheFuriousDestiny, SirChillicious, Data Transmission, Madoras in da House, Deep House Amsterdam and Son Of Marketing. In total, the pair have racked up over 3 million plays across streaming platforms. The duo have also played alongside Parra for Cuva and have graced the stages of renowned venues such as Germany's Harry Klein Club and Bahnwärter Thiel. Based in Munich, KIDSØ is the combined talent of two friends, Moritz Grassinger and Martin Schneider, who have both been tinkering with electronic music and percussion instruments since they were youngsters.

Based in Munich, KIDSØ is the combined talent of two friends, Moritz Grassinger and Martin Schneider, who have both been tinkering with electronic music and percussion instruments since they were youngsters. Moritz was tweaking electronic sounds on his Amiga as early as the 90's, navigating 4 tones, 8 bit and 1MB memory, taped on an 8 channel cassette multitrack recorder. The same enthusiasm for experimenting and programming was shared by Martin since the 486 computers with as little as 16 MHz and 8 MB RAM, but always with the goal of reaching the limits of what is technically feasible.

KIDSØ's dynamic live shows consist of instruments such as drums, analogue synthesizers and guitars. On stage, they see the laptop not just as a tool to playback songs, but a device to route the instruments through and shape new sounds in real-time. Live sets differ from show to show, allowing the band to improvise and react to emotions by reassembling the pieces of their set to something completely new and unique each time.

KIDSØ's sound is focused primarily around percussion, felt pianos, strings such as cello and viola, analogue synths, and electronic drums. Their home studio is overflowing with bongo's, drums and found objects to draw new sounds from. Influenced by acts such as Christian Löffler and Ólafur Arnalds, their rhythmic beats draw parallels to the compositions of Parra for Cuva or Rival Consoles, blended with elements of fragility akin to the work of Kiasmos.

Opening with youthful exuberance, 'Childhood' comes in like a breath of fresh air. Featuring polyrhythmic tones meeting children singing, the single carries a nostalgic element. The cheerful percussion and cascading electronic soundscapes ensure a lightness is maintained throughout the track. The occasional appearance of harmonising male vocals brings a maturity to the single while also providing a spiritual level. The result leaves the listener hungry for more and eager for the upcoming album.

KIDSØ share a little about the journey behind creating the track: "The single 'Childhood' is the first step away from the cold and quiet Northern regions of Europe, which gave us inspiration for the debut EP 'Apart'. The production of the track started in late 2017 and got its color due to frequent trips to South Africa in 2018. At that time, the main vocal melody evolved and got complimented by sounds from the countryside."





