K.Flay Counts Down To Album Release With New Single 'Sister'Â Out Today

Today, Grammy-nominated, Night Street/Interscope artist K.Flay, released another irresistible track taken from her forthcoming album 'Solutions,' due for release on July 12. 'Sister' is available on all digital platforms and as part of an album PRE-ORDER from today.

The Illinois born-and-raised artist speaks on what her interpretation of sisterhood is and her inspiration behind the song: "Being a sister isn't about gender or DNA. It's about unselfconscious love. About saying I'M HERE, I LOVE YOU, IT'S OK TO BE YOURSELF, and hearing those words echoed back. Not because you asked for them, but because they're true. Girls are sisters and boys are sisters. Dads are sisters to their sons. Mothers sisters to their mothers too." Dedicating the song to her own step-brother and sister, she continues, "I've come to understand that family is created. Family is a verb. It's something you build day by day, sometimes in the hot sun and sometimes when everything is going wrong."

Listen to 'Sister' HERE

K.Flay is playing a handful of live dates this month, including two festival appearances at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and LOVELOUD in Utah. This fall, she will be performing at Austin City Limits as well as embarking onTHE SOLUTIONS TOUR, which kicks off on September 3 in Phoenix, AZ. Following a 19-city run in North America, she'll venture abroad for the UK and European leg of the tour, performing in London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Prague, Munich, Frankfurt and more. For tickets and more information, go to: www.kflay.com/tour

SOLUTIONS the album was catalyzed by a three-year whirlwind of world touring and prolific output, which found K.Flay seeking to remind herself of the simple pleasures in life again. Inspired by such an awakening and need for self-care, she's translated this newfound acceptance into ten genre-bending bangers for the new album, explaining: "When I got home from tour, I was in a dark place," she admits. "Eventually, I made a decision to focus on the things that actually make me happy: walking around my neighborhood, drawing in notebooks with markers, talking to my mom on the phone. I thought, 'What did I do as a kid to be happy?' As a child, you don't have access to alcohol, drugs, sex, caffeine. I looked back, when I had fun just by making music. I remembered the first time I wrote a song, burned a CD, and played it in my car. It's the closest thing I've ever had to a religious experience. I reconnected with that spirit and stopped taking s so seriously." The resulting output in turn showcases K.Flay widening the scope of her signature style by incorporating a variety of analog synths along with live bass and guitar, all the while, bobbing and weaving her way between pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic moods.

Talking about the title of the album, K.Flay reveals, "The title SOLUTIONS came to me really early in the process," she continues. "The solution to almost every problem is usually really simple. For me, it's so basic: staying connected to the people I love, taking care of myself the way I'd want my friends to take care of themselves, and doing things I know are going to make me happy - not what social media or strangers or society tells me. So many of my past records were about problems. Right now I'm in a place where I'm looking for some light. Balance is important. Life doesn't have to be chaotic in order to be meaningful."

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

6/7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan

6/10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

6/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

6/14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6/15 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin' Wolf

6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

6/29 - West Valley City, UT - LOVELOUD Festival

8/2 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

8/3 - Long Beach, CA - Alt 98.7 Summer Camp

8/24 - Cheyenne, WY - Edge Fest

9/3 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

9/5 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

9/7 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

9/9 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

9/11 - Seattle, WA - SODO

9/13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/14 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

9/19 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

9/20 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

9/21 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9/22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

9/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

9/25 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

9/29 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

9/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/2 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

10/4-6 - Austin City Limits

10/11-13 - Austin City Limits

10/12 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore





