K-Pop's STRAY KIDS Add Additional Dates for 2nd World Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, international K-Pop group Stray Kids have announced an additional show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and two new shows at the Honda Center in Anaheim have been added to their sold-out 2nd World Tour "MANIAC". The announcement comes on the heels of Stray Kids adding new shows in Newark and Los Angeles to meet fan demand on their highly anticipated U.S. run.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on June 28th at Prudential Center in Newark and will make stops across the country in Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles and more, before closing out with two shows in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on July 14th and 15th. To kick off the tour, Stray Kids hosted three consecutive days of sold out shows April 29, 30, and May 1 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul called Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC". The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N will embark on their 12-show run this summer



Stray Kids' latest mini album ODDINARY landed at number 1 on the Billboard's 200 albums chart in March 2022 with the group staying on the charts for three consecutive weeks. The mini album ODDINARY also hit number one on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart confirming Stray Kids have cemented themselves as global K-pop stars.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Monday, May 9th at 3PM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

STRAY KIDS 2ND WORLD TOUR "MANIAC" 2022 U.S. DATES:

Tue Jun 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 01 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 06 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - NEW DATE, TICKETS ON SALE MAY 9TH

Tue Jul 19 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center in Anaheim - NEW DATE, TICKETS ON SALE MAY 9TH

Wed Jul 20 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center in Anaheim - NEW DATE, TICKETS ON SALE MAY 9TH

ABOUT STRAY KIDS:

*Charted at number 1 on Billboard Album Top 200 with the latest album ODDINARY for 3 consecutive weeks

*Latest Album 'ODDINARY' music video recorded over 5 million views on YouTube within 9 hours, 10 million views within 19 hours, and surpassed 50M views within 2 weeks.

