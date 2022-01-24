K-Pop Spotlight: PENTAGON Releases 12th Mini Album 'IN:VITE U' With Title Track 'Feelin' Like'

Click Here for More Articles on K-Pop Spotlight

K-Pop group PENTAGON has made a comeback with their 12th mini-album, "IN:VITE U" today, January 24. The album's title holds a double meaning, combining "INVITE" and "VITE"- which means "quickly".

The album's six tracks were all written and composed by the members, including the title track, "Feelin' Like", which features lyrics by Kino, Jinho, and Wooseok. The song brings a funky sound, featuring a rhythmic chorus and showcasing the group's vocal talent layered over a catchy beat.

Feelin' Like Music Video

'IN:VITE U' Tracklist 1. Feelin' Like

2. One Shot

3. The Game

4. Call My Name

5. Sparkling Night

6. BAD Listen to 'IN:VITE U'

Who Are PENTAGON?

PENTAGON is a 9-member boy group formed by CUBE Entertainment. The group consists of Hui, Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yanan, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok. They debuted in October 2016 with their 1st mini album, which was self-titled. Their name alludes to the fact that the group satisfies all five critical virtues of K-pop; vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, mindset, and talent.

Since their debut, PENTAGON has released 7 mini-albums, 3 digital singles, and a studio album. From 2017 - 2021, PENTAGON received a total of 10 Awards, including the Asia Artist Awards and the TENASIA TOP TEN Awards.

With their 6th mini album "Positive" and its title track "Shine", PENTAGON entered various charts on Billboard. "Shine" ranked #6 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and #24 on the Billboard K-Pop 100 chart. The album "Positive" ranked #10 on the World Albums chart.

The music video for "Shine" surpassed 200M views after its release. In December 2018, PENTAGON ranked the highest score among the boy groups as Billboard's Best K-Pop song of 2018, ranking #2.

Succeeding these impressive records, PENTAGON's 10th mini-album "WE:TH" topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 9 countries and ranked #2 in the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart. Their next album, "LOVE or TAKE", also topped the iTunes Album Chart in 14 countries. It topped the K-POP Album Chart as well, in 11 countries including the U.S.

Photos courtesy of Taeon Yoo, REELS Corporation Inc.