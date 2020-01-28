Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album, CHANGES

Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced today his 5th studio album CHANGES will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14th. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com.

CHANGES - already receiving early buzz as "futuristic R&B/pop," "trap-soul jams," and "a new vocal plateau" - is available now for pre-order/pre-save with the new track "Get Me" featuring Kehlani, and will be released to all DSP partners on February 14th. Special collectors-edition CDs will be available at Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.

As the official wireless partner for the Changes Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the Changes Tour in advance of the February 14th public on-sale.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting January 30th at 10 a.m. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

And on Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering CHANGES album pre-sales, the Changes Tour pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

In step with today's premiere of the "Justin Bieber: Seasons" YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin is once again ruling the airwaves and dominating the charts. He made radio history when his new single "Yummy" netted the highest number of official adds ever in a debut week. The track has now surged to over 300 million streams globally.

Over the course of his career, Bieber has amassed over 50 billion streams and over 60 million album equivalent sales worldwide. Justin's Grammy Award®--winning 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21 million copies worldwide. The Purpose Tour sold out 64 U.S. and 52 international tour dates, thrilling fans around the world with Justin's dynamic, must-see live performance.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:

May

14

Seattle, WA

CenturyLink Field

17

Portland, OR

Moda Center

19

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

22

Santa Clara, CA

Levi's® Stadium

26

San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena San Diego

29

Pasadena, CA

Rose Bowl Stadium

June

2

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

5

Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium

9

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

13

Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

19

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field

21

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

24

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27

Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium

30

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

July

2

Houston, TX

NRG Stadium

6

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

8

Tulsa, OK*

BOK Center

11

Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium

13

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

15

Little Rock, AR

Simmons Bank Arena

18

Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

25

Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium

27

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

29

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Aug.

1

Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field

4

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

6

University Park, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

8

Columbus, OH

Ohio Stadium

12

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

14

Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium

16

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

18

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

21

Landover, MD

FedExField

24

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

26

Albany, NY

Times Union Center

29

Detroit, MI

Ford Field

Sept.

1

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

3

Québec City, QC

Videotron Centre

10

Toronto, ON

Rogers Centre

14

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

17

Foxboro, MA

Gillette Stadium

26

E. Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date





