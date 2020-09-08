Juliette Burton's Audio Sitcom Released on ACast

The series is called "Sweet Dreams."

Juliette Burton is proud to announce the first four episodes of her brand new audio comedy series Sweet Dreams are to be released in association with Acast. Created by Juliette and written by Juliette and Liam Beirne, this beautifully crafted four part series stars Matthew Crosby, Sooz Kempner, Rob Frimston, Angus Dunican and Juliette as anxious heroine, Sylvia. The series also features special appearances from John Henry Falle, Lindsay Sharman and Laurence Owen. It was recorded remotely from their home studios during the height of lockdown and was edited by Frankie Lowe Video.

Sylvia is an anxious soul. So anxious in fact that she suffers anxiety about her anxiety. She has just moved into a new flat and is living with boyfriend Ryan for the first time. So how on earth is she ever going to relax enough to actually fall asleep? However, as she starts to read her new book, The Big Book of Anxiety, she falls instantly asleep. In her dreams, Jim, her subconscious takes her on what could be an adventure of self-discovery or a may just turn out to be a ridiculous series of events.

Can she possibly learn anything before she wakes up?

Juliette Burton is an award-winning comedian, speaker and writer. She has previously performed critically acclaimed solo seasons (When I Grow Up, Look At Me, Decision Time, Butterfly Effect and Defined) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, officially selling out from 2015-2019. Her shows have been seen by audiences around the world and she has performed at some of the world's most iconic Festivals. In 2015 Juliette won the Argus Angel Award at Brighton Fringe for Look At Me.

TV and radio credits include The One Show (BBC1), This Morning (ITV), Today (BBC Radio 4) and Afternoon Edition (BBC Radio 5 Live). She is also an experienced voiceover artist - she was listed by The Telegraph in 2019 as one of the top 10 audiobook narrators alongside Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Steve Coogan.

Following the success of her debut tour with hit show, Butterfly Effect Juliette will be setting out on her second tour Juliette Burton: Defined now that venues are beginning to re-open again. Both tours are supported by Arts Council England.

Juliette Burton: Defined and Butterfly Effect are available to watch on NextUp Comedy.

