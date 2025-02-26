Julien Baker & TORRES Share New Single 'Tuesday'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julien Baker & TORRES have released a new single, “Tuesday,” offering another glimpse into their forthcoming collaborative album, Send a Prayer My Way, out April 18 via Matador Records. With a stripped-back Americana sound, the TORRES-fronted song centers on trying to overcome and heal from the guilt, shame and religious abuse that so many people experience discovering their identity and growing up Queer.

Julien Baker & TORRES have already released two critically acclaimed singles from Send a Prayer My Way. “Sylvia” showcases their shared love of country music while highlighting their distinct songwriting styles and interpretations of the genre. Previous to that they debuted “Sugar in the Tank” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—the song was the #2 most-added track at AAA radio and currently holds the #17 spot on the chart.

In support of the LP Baker & TORRES will embark on the “Send A Prayer My Way” U.S. tour. The dates kick off April 23 in Richmond, VA and conclude in Omaha, NE on May 12. Additionally they are also playing previously announced festival dates in this Spring and Summer. All shows are listed below and tickets are on-sale here.

Send A Prayer My Way has been in the works since Baker and TORRES played their first show together in 2016 and at the end one singer turned to the other and said, “You know, we should make a country album.” This is the origin story, the stuff of legend in the world of country music, and the beginning of a collaboration between two artists already admired for their spare, elegant lyrics as well as the courage to share their struggles with those who love their music. It’s also the beginning of creating a work that, like the most enduring country albums, sustains and inspires, reminding both singer and listener that not one of us is ever totally alone in this world, that music is a steady companion. Pre-save Send a Prayer My Way here.

Julien Baker & TORRES “Send a Prayer My Way” tour dates

3/27-3/30 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN *

4/3 – Mission Creek Festival – Iowa City, IA *

4/23 – The National – Richmond, VA

4/24 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

4/25 – Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC

4/26 – High Water Music Festival – North Charleston, SC*

4/28 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

4/29 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

4/30 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

5/1 – Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA

5/4 – Stable Hall – San Antonio, TX

5/5 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

5/6 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

5/7 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

5/9 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

5/10 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

5/11 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

5/12 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

5/16 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT *

6/20 – Green River Festival – Greenfield, MA *

6/21 – Mountain Jam – Highmount, NY *

7/4-5 – Zootown Music Festival – Missoula, MT *

*Festival date

About Julien Baker

A native of Memphis who began playing music in church as a child, Julien Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with her show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as “…. hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again."

Baker's acclaim grew with 2017's Matador debut Turn Out the Lights and the following year's self-titled debut EP with boygenius, the trio she formed with fellow era-defining artists Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. With the release of her 2021’s solo album Little Oblivions, Baker cemented herself as "one of the leading female singer/songwriters of her generation, both for her music’s muted grandeur and lyrics that seem to dive headlong into emotional chaos" (Rolling Stone). The album was met with worldwide critical acclaim and supported with performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

Baker reunited with boygenius in 2023 for their first full-length, the record, which won three Grammy Awards and was supported by the biggest tour of the musicians' collective careers -- including sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

About TORRES

TORRES is the pseudonym of Mackenzie Scott. She was born January 23, 1991, and lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her wife Jenna, stepson Silas, and puppy Sylvia. She has been releasing albums and performing as TORRES since 2013.

What an enormous room is TORRES’ sixth studio album (her third with Merge). It was recorded in September and October 2022 at Stadium Heights Sound in Durham, North Carolina. It was engineered by Ryan Pickett, produced by Mackenzie Scott and Sarah Jaffe, mixed by TJ Allen in Bristol, UK, and mastered by Heba Kadry in NYC. The album contains 10 songs. Mackenzie wrote all of them. Sarah played bass guitar, synths, drums, organ, and piano. Mackenzie sang vocals, played guitar, bass, synths, organ, piano, and programmed drums. Additional synth bass, tambourine, and shakers were played by TJ Allen.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

