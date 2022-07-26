'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio

T he Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to announce the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History, Carnegie Hall, April 23, 1961.

The concert at Carnegie Hall on April 23, 1961 was by all accounts a pinnacle in the career of Judy Garland as a concert artist. The great recording of that event, which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance, and remained on the Billboard charts for 73 weeks, including 13 at number 1, has likewise become a touchstone for quality among Garland's many outstanding commercial recordings.

It has been remastered in various ways over the last six decades to present different "slants" on it, but this new restoration and remastering, released to celebrate Garland's centennial, sets a new standard.

This new release is the first ever high-definition release of this iconic recording, offered on HDTT's website (highdeftapetransfers.ca) in a variety of high-definition download formats. It is also being offered in regular CD format, derived from the high-definition transfer, for sale on Amazon.ca.

The initial transfer was made by engineer Robert Witrak at the highest sampling rate available, DSD256, using HDTT's proprietary methods and superior equipment. It was then meticulously restored and remastered in DXD PCM 352.8 kHz, 24/32 bit, which is the best format for post-processing DSD-originated digital recordings, by John H. Haley of Harmony Restorations LLC.

The goal has been to present as realistic a sonic image as possible of Garland appearing live on the stage of Carnegie Hall, performing in front of her brilliant accompanying orchestra, led by Mort Lindsey. This endeavor includes precisely correct pitching (the original release and many subsequent ones were slightly sharp), as well as respect for the unique acoustic of Carnegie Hall, universally recognized as a crown jewel of the world's concert venues. Abetted by the far greater level of detail permitted by the high-definition format, this new release strives to put listeners in a prime seat in Carnegie Hall, at what has been recognized as "the greatest night in show business history."

New liner notes for the release have been written by award-winning Garland historian, Lawrence Schulman, and the cover has been designed by the legendary Raphael Geroni, of Raphael Geroni Design.

Track List

CD 1:

Overture: The Trolley Song/Over the Rainbow/The Man That Got Away (R. Blane-H. Martin/E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen/I. Gershwin-H. Arlen) When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You) (M. Fisher-J. Goodwin-L. Shay) Medley: Almost Like Being in Love/This Can't Be Love (Medley) (A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe/L. Hart-R. Rodgers) Do It Again (B. De Sylva-G. Gershwin) You Go to My Head (H. Gillespie-J.F. Coots) Alone Together (H. Dietz-A. Schwartz) Who Cares? (As Long as You Care for Me) (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) Puttin' on the Ritz (I. Berlin) How Long Has This Been Going On? (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) Just You, Just Me (R. Klages-J. Greer) The Man That Got Away (I. Gershwin-H. Arlen) San Francisco (G. Kahn-B. Kaper-W. Jurmann) I Can't Give You Anything but Love (D. Fields-J. McHugh) That's Entertainment (H. Dietz-A. Schwartz)

CD 2: