Judah & the Lion Announces 'Spirit' EP Due Out This Friday

Nashville, TN Platinum-selling trio Judah & the Lion announced today that its rising 2020 single "Spirit" will be the feature track of a remix and acoustic EP. Due out this Friday, April 9, 2021 via Cletus the Van/Virgin, the Spirit EP features a brand-new acoustic version of the single plus remixes from Lamorn, an up-and-coming producer signed to deadmau5's mau5trap label, indie-pop duo TwiceYoung, and Nashville experimental pop artist Friend Group. The set is available for pre-save now and make sure to check out the original version of "Spirit" below.

The remix EP comes as the single lands a major synch in the trailer for Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - a follow up to the 90s cult classic Mighty Ducks series. Just latest in a series of synchs for the uplifting track, "Spirit" also appeared in promos for College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN earlier this year. The song is also set to make waves at AAA Radio as it impacts this week, picking up early support from the band's hometown station Lightning 100.

"Spirit" was originally released in November of 2020 and showcases the trio - Judah Akers, Brian Macdonald, and Nate Zuercher - going back to their roots and showcasing the acoustic and folk elements of what makes their genre-blending so unique. As with many of their songs, it also seeks to deliver a message of hope and positivity in the face of a time that's been tough for so many. "We feel like this song has a message that's relative to the times we're living in and wanted to make an EP with each song expressing a different vibe with the same meaning," Akers explains. "It was super fun collaborating with these different artists and feel like it came out super uniquely special in the end."

Along with the release of "Spirit," the band continued to create light and positivity throughout a difficult 2020, dropping new song "Beautiful Anyway" in May which would go on to become just the latest in a string of Alternative Radio hits for the band, peaking in the Top 10. They took part in several fundraisers and livestreams throughout the pandemic including staging their own "Friends at Home Fest" which raised funds for MusiCares, United Way, and CrewNation and featured appearances from folks like K.Flay, AWOLNATION, Jon Foreman, Mat Kearney, JJ Redick, and more.

Fans should expect much more new music from Judah & the Lion in the coming months and the band is excited to begin playing live shows again as soon as they can do so safely. Pre-save the Spirit EP, due out this Friday, now and for the most up-to-date information, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

