Judah & The Lion Take on Tom Petty's I WON'T BACK DOWN For Spotify

Judah & the Lion recently stopped by Sound Stage Studios in Nashville to record two tracks for a Spotify Singles Session: "Why Did You Run? - Recorded at Sound Stage Studios Nashville" and "I Won't Back Down - Recorded at Sound Stage Studios Nashville," a cover of the Tom Petty classic. Both are out now and available on Spotify!

Click to listen to Judah & the Lion's Spotify Singles!

Judah & the Lion released the stop-motion video for their rising Alternative single "Why Did You Run?" - #22 at Alternative radio this week. Premiered with the help of Forbes, Judah & the Lion's Brian Macdonald explains: "The lyrics in this song are painful, but the music is happy and hopeful. As humans we all will understand that contrast at some point in our lives, and the pain allows us to find hope."

Last week, Judah & the Lion added more dates to their Pep Talks Worldwide Tourthat kicks off in July and brings them to Europe, The UK and North American through November. The massive headline run is in support of the band's critically acclaimed new studio album Pep Talks which NPR called "life-affirming" and tickets for all shows are on sale now via www.judahandthelion.com.



Pep Talks is the band's third full-length studio album and was released on May 3, 2019 via Cletus the Van/Caroline. It's an intimate look at vocalist/songwriter Judah Akers life that was personally unravelling while the band's success was skyrocketing. Pep Talks is Judah & the Lion's first to feature outside collaborators, including Grammy Album of the Year Winner Kacey Musgraves and Alternative staple and past touring mate JonBellion. The album debuted at #2 on several Billboard Charts, including AlternativeAlbums, Rock Albums, Internet Albums, and Independent Albums, #4 Vinyl Albums, and landed at #18 on the Billboard 200 upon release. Since March, the band has made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning Football, been featured by Billboard, Men's Health, BUILD Series, Alternative Press and even curated their own issue ofGood Grit Magazine.

Festivals

June 22 @ A Rally Cry Summer Night in Toronto, ON

June 26 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July 12 @ Forecastle Festival @ Louisville, KY

July 20 @ Latitude Festival in Suffolk, UK

July 21 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, FR

August 2 @ Lollapalooza Aftershow in Chicago, IL

August 3 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

August 11 @ Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA

August 18 @ Woodstock Music Festival in Watkin's Glen, NY

October 5 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

October 12 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX



Pep Talks Worldwide Tour

July 16 @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, UK

July 17 @ Workman's Club in Dublin, IE

July 19 @ Oslo in London, UK

July 24 @ Paradiso (Upstairs Hall) in Amsterdam, NL

July 25 @ Knust in Hamburg, DE

July 26 @ Lido in Berlin, DE

July 27 @ Hwitans Tradgarg in Falkenberg, SE

July 28 @ Fafangan in Stockholm, SE

August 9 @ Memphis Botanical Gardens in Memphis, TN

August 10 @ Starlight Amphitheatre in Kansas City, MO

August 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

August 14 @ Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, NE

August 16 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River Park in Indianapolis, IN

August 17 @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

August 21 @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

August 22 @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC

August 23 @ Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

August 24 @ Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN

September 5 @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH

September 6 @ Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

September 8 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

September 12 @ The Anthem in Washington, DC

September 13 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA

September 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

September 15 @ The Strand in Providence, RI

September 19 @ Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls, NY

September 20 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

September 21 @ Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON

September 22 @ Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC

September 26 @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

September 27 @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

September 28 @ The Fillmore in Detroit, MI

October 1 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 2 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 3 @ Brady Theater in Tulsa, OK

October 4 @ Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

October 9 @ The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans in New Orleans, LA

October 15 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

October 16 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

October 17 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA

October 18 @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ Roseland Theatre in Portland, OR

October 22 @ Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA

October 23 @ The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA

October 24 @ The Orpheum in Vancouver, BC

October 26 @ MacEwan Hall in Calgary, AB

October 27 @ Union Hall in Edmonton, AB

October 31 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

November 7 @ House of Blues in Orlando, FL

November 8 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA





