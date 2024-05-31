Jubël & NOTD Kick Off Summer With New Single 'Chocolate'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After releasing a string of pop gems this spring, Jubël has teamed up with the multi-platinum Swedish duo NOTD for a new summer track, “Chocolate”.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest track, a vibrant up-tempo dance/pop song that promises to keep you dancing all night. This project has been a long time in the making, as we initially had some obstacles, to finalize the composition. However, everything fell into place when we decided to collaborate with NOTD. After sharing our initial concept with NOTD, they immediately saw its potential and were excited to contribute. Within days, they returned their unique take on the track, infusing it with their distinctive flair, which was exactly what ‘Chocolate’ needed to feel complete,” says Jubël.

NOTD commented, “‘Chocolate’ is a record that is a little outside of our normal style, but we found it so catchy that we were super excited to be a part of it. The creative process was challenging as we did this remotely with Jubël but it was so rewarding because of how happy we are with how the final version ended up. It's also always super fun to collab with fellow Swedes! We hope the fans like it as much as we do!”

NOTD got their start remixing artists such Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and Demi Lovato before going on to release original hits including “So Close” feat. Georgia Ku, “I Don’t Know Why” feat. Astrid S, and “I Wanna Know” feat. Bea Miller. They have amassed over 3.8 billion streams across DSPs and toured alongside The Chainsmokers, Zedd, and Two Friends.

ABOUT JUBËL

Jubël has quickly become Sweden’s leading premiere pop duo. “Dancing In The Moonlight” was the duo's breakthrough moment as it achieved 1B streams, shot to #1 on the UK airplay chart, and hit #11 on the Official Singles Chart. Jubël followed that track with “Weekend Vibe,” which was another huge airplay hit as it landed in the A-list at Radio 1, on top of racking up 150M video views on TikTok. The duo later released ”So Sick," which was a smash at commercial Swedish radio (”RixFM”, ”Power Hit Radio”), and allowed the duo to enter some key market/genre Spotify playlists like ”Sommerhits 2022” and ”Singled Out." The track climbed Sweden's charts and trended on TikTok with over 150K video creations in less than 2 weeks. The duo has collaborated with an wide array with notable artists - most recently they’ve released music with international artists such as Christopher, Noa Kirel and NLE Choppa.

ABOUT NOTD

Since NOTD’s debut, the multi-platinum duo has accumulated over 600 Million streams. After getting their start remixing pop music’s elite (Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, etc.), they released a slew of original hits including two top-40 singles (“So Close” and “I Wanna Know”) on U.S. Pop Radio, one of which was also the #1 most played song on US Dance Radio in 2019. In 2020 they were also nominated to an iHeartMusic award for Dance Song of the Year. In 2022 they released their debut EP titled “NOTED…” which included a stacked guest list, with vocals courtesy of QUINN XCII, kenzie, The Band CAMINO, and more. Thus far, it has amassed over 100 million total streams and counting, in addition to inciting critical applause. VARIANCE proclaimed, “NOTD has us hooked with their irresistible debut,” while Atwood Magazine attested, “Since 2017, the partnership of Samuel Brandt (aka Severo) and Tobias Danielsson (aka ToWonder) has turned out track after track of understated dancefloor bops that move the heart as well as the hips.” 2022 also saw the duo hit the road on their debut U.S. headline tour, selling out rock clubs across the country with their live show.

Photo Credit: Warner Music Group

