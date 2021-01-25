Juan Pablo Di Pace Releases 'Fall On Me'

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Argentine-born actor and musician, today announced the release of "Fall On Me," the first single from his upcoming E.P. Inspired by the sound of autumn, the track is an adult contemporary ballad, with languid piano and cello lines. The music video was shot in Madrid during the pandemic and directed by Manolo Pavón, photographer on Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar's films.

The upcoming E.P., available in March, is Juan Pablo's first music project in two years and includes six songs: five originals, one cover, and one Spanish language song. His first-ever single "We Wanna Rock," released in 2010, quickly jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes Spanish Charts.

"The lyrics of 'Fall On Me' tackle that feeling we've all experienced of wanting to be there for our loved ones as we navigate through fights together and hurdles together. It's an earnest plea of the desire to be needed, trusted and loved," said Juan Pablo.

Juan Pablo has played to sold-out venues around the world including Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, New York, and Madrid. Before the pandemic hit, Juan Pablo sold out the 3,000 seat Houston Symphony with The Music of George Michael, an orchestral show of the late singer's catalog which featured a 70-piece orchestra.

As an actor, the multi-talented heartthrob is well-known for his stellar performance as Jesus Christ in NBC's A.D. The Bible Continues (Best Actor Award, Movieguide Awards), as series regular billionaire businessman Nicholas Treviño for season 3 of the TNT drama Dallas, and his hilarious portrayal of Fernando on Netflix's award-winning series Fuller House (People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Series) for five seasons. On stage, Juan Pablo has appeared in Chicago, The Musical in London, as well as Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Mas de 100 Mentiras, and the film version of Mamma Mia! alongside Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. In 2009 he appeared in the music video "Time Is Running Out" by Muse. This Christmas, he starred in the LGBTQ+ holiday movie "Dashing in December" for Paramount, which has already changed the landscape of the holiday film market, gathering stellar reviews for Juan Pablo's groundbreaking role.

Check out "Fall On Me" here: