Josiah Queen Releases Soul-Stirring Single 'When I See You'

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Josiah Queen has released his new single 'when I see You,' a soulful reflection on faith described as a joyous expression of the promise of meeting Jesus in Heaven. The track is the latest preview of the 23-year-old singer/songwriter's highly anticipated new album Damascus Road, due out October 23.

'I think about Heaven a lot, and especially what it'll be like to finally see Jesus face to face,' says Queen. 'I've always wondered what that moment will actually feel like — what I'll say, what I'll do, or if I'll even have the words. I wrote this song imagining that moment and how the hope of seeing Him one day changes the way I want to live my life right now.'

Produced by Dylan Thomas, 'when I see You' marks a sonic departure from the larger-than-life folk-rock of songs like 'demons' (a gold-certified hit also featured on Damascus Road). The track arrives amid a run of momentum for Queen, who has emerged as the No. 2 most-streamed Christian artist globally, with more than 2.1 billion career streams to date.

Led by a laid-back but potent drumbeat and graceful acoustic guitar, 'when I see You' opens with Queen contemplating an encounter he can only imagine, rendering his vision in exquisite detail ('Sometimes I will sit and wonder what You look like / I heard Your hair is white as wool and eyes are like fire / Heaven knows what I'll do'). The chorus unfolds in a wide-eyed cascade of questions: 'Will I dance, will I sing / Will I bow before the King? / Only Heaven knows what I'll do / When I see You.'

'when I see You' arrives as Queen continues the U.K./European leg of his Mt. Zion Tour — a headline run that began with a sold-out U.S. trek and closes out in Brussels on September 27. Next spring, he will embark on his biggest headline outing to date: the Damascus Road Tour, launching on April 8 at BOK Center in Tulsa. Just three years after playing 400-capacity rooms, Queen will take the stage at arenas across North America, including marquee venues like Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (4/10), Spectrum Center in Charlotte (4/17), Target Center in Minneapolis (4/24), Honda Center near Los Angeles (4/29), and more. For more information, visit josiahqueen.com.

Along with 'when I see You' and 'demons' (a No. 1 hit on Christian radio that also topped Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart), Damascus Road includes the previously released 'judas,' 'make heaven crowded,' and 'sundays' (recently hailed by Holler as a 'powerful, uplifting anthem'). The 14-song LP is Queen's third studio album, following 2025's Mt. Zion — a chart-topping release nominated for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year at the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, where Queen picked up seven nominations total (including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year). Expanding on the songcraft of hits like his platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 smash 'Dusty Bibles,' Damascus Road finds Queen revealing new dimensions of his faith-centered songwriting.

About Josiah Queen

Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With over 2.1 billion combined global streams and more than 3 million combined social followers, his music inspires a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of 'The Prodigal' (200M+ streams), Queen scored his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with 'Dusty Bibles,' which earned gold certification from the RIAA in under six months and landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel streaming songs in the U.S., in addition to charting on the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries. His 2024 debut album The Prodigal entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at #1, while his 2025 sophomore album Mt. Zion also hit #1 on the chart. With his recent hits including 'Can't Steal My Joy' (a gold-certified anthem that reached #1 at Christian radio) and 'demons' (a gold-certified smash that claimed the #1 spots at Christian radio and on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs), his third studio album Damascus Road arrives October 23.

Queen recently earned seven nominations for the 2026 GMA Dove Awards. Having sold more than 260,000 tickets across his headline tours to date, Queen is currently overseas on the U.K./European leg of his Mt. Zion Tour. He and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together and are based in Tampa, FL.

Photo Credit: Brady Pettee



Photo Credit: Brady Pettee

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