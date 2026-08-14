Josiah Queen Releases Fan-Chosen Single SUNDAYS

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Josiah Queen has released sundays, a new single chosen by fans to follow his recent album announcement. The platinum-selling singer/songwriter unveiled the track alongside plans for his upcoming studio album Damascus Road, due out October 23. The Florida-born musician had invited fans to help select the song, giving his audience a direct role in shaping the release.

Produced by John Michael Howell, 'sundays' opens with a stark sense of intimacy as Queen expresses his dependence on God ('I need you like the air that is in my lungs / That sustains my life'). As the force-of-nature folk-rock anthem gathers in intensity, his vocals take on a soulful assurance perfectly suited to his message of unwavering devotion (from the chorus: 'If you only ate on Sundays / You would starve down to your bones / If you drove your car on empty you'd never make it home'). With its plainspoken poetry and potent emotionality, 'sundays' ultimately finds Queen exploring what it means to live out his faith with unstoppable conviction.

A powerful glimpse into the next chapter of his constantly evolving artistry, 'sundays' is one of 14 faith-filled tracks on Damascus Road — Queen's third studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2025's chart-topping Mt. Zion, a Dove Award nominee for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. After announcing Damascus Road earlier this week, Queen unveiled its official tracklist, along with a teaser introducing the project. In keeping with his commitment to serving the global Christian community, Queen will donate 100% of net proceeds from CD editions of Damascus Road sold through his official website to Global Christian Relief.

Following the May release of 'make heaven crowded,' 'sundays' marks the latest in a career-defining string of singles including 'demons,' a gold-certified smash featured on Damascus Road. With over 100 million streams, 'demons' hit #1 on Christian radio in addition to topping Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart. Other recent triumphs for Queen include 'Dusty Bibles' (a platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 hit) and 'Can't Steal My Joy' (a gold-certified anthem that shot to #1 on Christian radio). Both 'Can't Steal My Joy' and 'Dusty Bibles' scored Dove Award nominations for Song of the Year, with 'Dusty Bibles' also nominated for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year. Currently the third-most-streamed frontline Christian artist, Queen previously earned Dove Award recognition for his breakthrough single 'The Prodigal' — a platinum-certified, chart-topping release nominated for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

Now gearing up to take the stage at the Iowa State Fair on August 23, one of many high-profile appearances in his jam-packed summer schedule, Queen will head overseas next month for the U.K./European leg of the Mt. Zion Tour — a massively successful headline run that began with a sold-out U.S. trek. With more than 260,000 tickets sold across his headline tours to date, Queen kicks off his U.K./European outing on September 14 in Belfast, with stops in major cities like Manchester (September 17), London (September 18), Paris (September 19), and more. For more info on upcoming live dates, visit josiahqueen.com/tour.

About Josiah Queen

Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With over 2.1 billion combined global streams and more than 3 million combined social followers, his music inspires a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of 'The Prodigal' (200M+ streams), Queen scored his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with 'Dusty Bibles,' which earned gold certification from the RIAA in under six months and landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel streaming songs in the U.S., in addition to charting on the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries. His 2024 debut album The Prodigal entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at #1, while his 2025 sophomore album Mt. Zion also hit #1 on the chart. Queen and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together and are based in Tampa, FL.

The release comes as Queen has earned seven nominations for the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. sundays, produced by John Michael Howell, is one of 14 tracks on Damascus Road, which follows Queen's 2025 album Mt. Zion, a Dove Award nominee for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year.

Photo Credit: Brady Pettee



Photo Credit: Brady Pettee

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