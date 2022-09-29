Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter's first headlining dates at the famed venue.

The energy was palpable in the room as Davis shared his excitement over the evening, noting, "I moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2012. I never dreamed this in a million years." He added, "I moved to town to write songs because I love country music... next thing you know, I'm standing at a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium." Each show featured special guests, with Danielle Bradberry surprising the crowd to perform their new duet, "Midnight Crisis," at Tuesday night's show and Seaforth joining Davis on stage for a song Wednesday evening.

Davis - who has garnered multiple CMA, ACM, CMT and iHeart nominations and has earned four #1's on Country radio to date - is currently a multi-nominee at the upcoming 56th CMA Awards, with his chart-topping single, "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan), up for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. One of the top 5 most-streamed songs of 2021, "Buy Dirt" recently won the NSAI Award for Song of the Year on the Ryman stage.

As noted by MusicRow, Davis shared with the crowd at this week's headlining show, "The coolest moment that I've ever had in music happened on this stage about a week ago. In Nashville, we have the NSAI Awards and this next song that my brother [Jacob Davis], Matt Jenkins, Josh Jenkins and myself wrote won the NSAI Song of the Year," he said as the band started to play "Buy Dirt." "I can't tell y'all how special the day was when we sat down and wrote this song just south of Nashville," he continued. "We wanted to write a song about the three most important things in our lives: our faith in Jesus Christ, our family, and our friends."

In addition to playing hits from his debut album Home State and Buy Dirt EP, Davis also performed new music, including his current single, "What My World Spins Around." Since its TV debut on NBC's TODAY and performance on ACM Honors, "What My World Spins Around" has garnered 90 million global streams and is currently climbing at Country Radio. Having amassed more than 3.7 BILLION career streams to date, Davis has been hard at work on his forthcoming album, recently releasing his latest preview of new music from the project with the track "Midnight Crisis" feat. Danielle Bradberry.

Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and penned by Davis, DiGiovanni and Derrick Southerland, "Midnight Crisis" follows Davis' fan-favorite song "Next Thing You Know." In addition to the sold-out Ryman shows and headlining dates across the country, Davis is currently on the road with Luke Combs for his Middle of Somewhere Tour and will join Thomas Rhett early next year for the international leg of his Bring the Bar To You Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, Double-Platinum "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State.

Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.7 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion and more.