Jon Pardi Releases Soul Rocker Track 'Love the Lights Out'

Jon Pardi is gearing up to release his fifth studio album. Sharing more new music from HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD set for release on April 11, Pardi has unveiled “Love The Lights Out,” a flirtatious track, co-written by Pardi, Jimi Bell, and Matt Dragstrem, that perfectly captures the swirling ecstasy of desire.

Pardi enlisted renowned producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Lainey Wilson) where he spent three dedicated weeks immersed in the studio, crafting each track from the ground up with his touring band handling the majority of the recording. "Love The Lights Out” follows the release from high acclaim of the lead single “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” which American Songwriter hailed for “kicking down the door” to Pardi’s next musical chapter.

The track pulses with high-octane energy, fusing hard rock influences with Pardi's signature twang, creating a bold and electrifying introduction to the 17-track album. Meanwhile, the title track “Honkytonk Hollywood” sits at the heart of the record, lush and gritty, perfectly capturing the essence of Pardi’s dual world. The song blends Southern rock swagger with a touch of neon-lit nostalgia, embodying the complexities of his life and mindset—a flawless fusion of down-home grit and Hollywood shine. Pre-order the album HERE.

With four Top 5 albums which include 2016’s Platinum No. 1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, and Pardi’s reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt On My Boots”), and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams.

After headlining shows in the US and Australia including CMC Rocks this spring, the multi-platinum country star and “spirited entertainer, with infectious energy” (Star Tribune) kicks off his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR on April 25, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton. For more information on new music and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.

