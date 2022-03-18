John Vento And Nied's Hotel Band Release Remastered Fan Favorite 'We're Just Fine'

"We're Just Fine" has been remastered, featuring newly recorded backing vocals. It follows the band's #1 international iTunes hit "The Day the Lady Cried."

"The track really showed off the band's R&B roots, but it never received the traction that was expected. It was always a fan favorite, especially at live shows."- John Vento

Music veteran, John Vento and his longtime blue-collar rock co-horts in Nied's Hotel Band have been releasing their impressive catalog of music since 2004, when Vento and Buddy Hall released "Nied's Hotel Archives" and 2007's "Nied's Hotel." Three more full-lengths would follow, including 2007's "The Way That You Roll," 2014's "One Night Stand," and the 2020 compilation, "Nied's Hotel 2.0." The latter two included the original version of the fan-favorite, "We're Just Fine." Now, Vento and company have updated the track with newly recorded backing vocals and a crisp new remaster.

On March 18th, 2022, MTS Records will release Nied's Hotel Band's new version of "We're Just Fine." The song was written by John Vento and Tim Hadley, with production by Hadley and Klint Macro, and additional production by David Granati. It is the follow-up to the band's #1 international iTunes chart hit, the 9/11 tribute, "The Day the Lady Cried."

"The track really showed off the band's R&B roots, but it never received the traction that was expected," said Vento. "It was always a fan favorite, especially at live shows. Over the past few months the band decided to dust it off a bit, add some more background vocals and remaster the track for a new 2022 release."

A music video created by Pittsburgh original artist Harry Lupinacci and animator/videographer Jim Pitulski is available at https://youtu.be/1O-TCz7lX6A.

NIED'S HOTEL BAND IS:

John Vento - Vocals

Fred Delu - Keyboard

Ed Jonnet - Sax

Tim Hadley - Guitar & Vocals

J Mac - Guitar & Vocals

Eugene Perry - Bass

Greg McIltrot - Drums & Vocals

Website: https://niedshotelband.com/about/

Nied's Hotel Band

Lyrics - "We're Just Fine"

You've been through some bad stuff lately

But you worked it all out

You're headin' for some good times baby

And there aint' no doubt

Now a brand new day, brings a brand new light

Throw that s in the sea, leave it all behind

Unlock the love in your heart, just let it shine

Sing it out to the world, you're just fine

You're just fine now baby

Fine now baby

Most people said that we weren't gonna make it

But we proved em' all wrong

They hit us hard, and then they tried to break us

But our love was way too strong

It was lookin' bad in the eye of the storm

Winds of power and might meant to do you harm

Through the love of great friends we stood arm and arm

Sing it out to the world you're just fine

You're just fine now baby

Fine now baby

I know there's nights when you feel so alone girl

We live two separate lives

But remember those nights when we were hand and hand

I'll always be by your side, baby I'm your man

I'll never let ya down, gonna take a stand

Sing out to the world, that we're just fine

We're just fine

Were just doing fine now baby

We're Just doing fine