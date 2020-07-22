John Lodge Releases New Single 'In These Crazy Times (Isolation mix)'

John Lodge Recorded the New Tack in His Home Studio in Florida

John Lodge bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for The Moody Blues has released a new single "In These Crazy Times (Isolation mix)". The track isavailable to download on Amazon, iTunes, and all usual streaming services.

John recorded the track in his home studio in Florida and he performed vocals and guitar and using GarageBand - keyboards and drums. Joining John on the song are his wife, Kirsten and son, Kristian, both of whom have never recorded before. John was also delighted to have Jon Davison, of YES, add backing vocals and harmonies.

John says: "In 1967 "The Moody Blues" recorded 'Days of Future Passed', and we were in the studio in lockdown 24 hours a day creating an album that changed my life. Being in lockdown now reminds me of the creativity and solitude that took place during that period of my life. So I have taken the opportunity, given by this lockdown period, to write and record a new song about these difficult day - days that stretched into weeks and months."

"When the pandemic came I had just finished up my US tour and the Rock and Romance cruise and within three days my wife and I were 'stranded'. Music is my life, and without a studio (or my band), I decided to perfect my use of 'GarageBand' to create all the instruments, and record my guitars and vocals in my " home studio".

"As I believe we are all in this together, I thought what a great idea to involve all of my family. My wife Kirsten is singing backing vocals (for the first time!), my son Kristian is playing Lead Guitar, his wife, Inga, took the photo for the cover (with social distancing!), Jon Davison, from the band 'Yes', joined me on vocals, and Emily, my daughter is managing the whole thing."

"The track was recorded at my home and Kristian and Jon added their parts in their homes, before we sent it to Ray Nesbit, my Front of House Sound Engineer for him to mix at his 'home' studio. It truly is an 'Isolation Mix'. My wish is that we can all be together again soon, and then I hope that my 10,000 Light Years Band and I can get together and make a 'Freedom Mix'."

"I hope you all can relate to this song as another step in life's strange and mysterious path, and help you continue to keep the faith that we can do it together."

