Joel Releases 'I'm really tryna hear you out but...'

Multi-talented Toronto-based singer, songwriter and dancer Joël releases his first single of the year "I'm really tryna hear you out but...", out on Valentine's Day, February 14.



Crooning charming vocals over a lo-fi beat, Joël dives deep into his emotions in "I'm really tryna hear you out but..." His R&B and gospel background is made apparent on the track through his free-range vocals and complemented by the downtempo beat. By being completely open and vulnerable, Joël invites listeners into his personal journey of complicated relationships and broken communication.



When speaking on the track Joël states, "When I first sketched out the song I knew it was very special. I tucked it away 'cause I haven't gone through the pain and the complications the chords and the melody made me feel. I had a dope idea but didn't know what to say. I found myself sitting on my bed battling thoughts in my head from a weird situationship I just got out of. s was complicated between me and her and I was tired of the back and forth so instead of chilling in my thoughts I pulled out my notepad and began to write. This song is the bridge that connects all the broken communication we had. It's a lot of things I wanted to say but didn't."



Known for creating his own form of genre-bending music, Joël blends his early inspiration of gospel music with his love for alternative grunge. After releasing music under a newfound genre 'grunge gospel', the Toronto-based rapper has been recognized by tastemaker publications Pigeons & Planes DJBooth, Revolt TV, Noisey with the release of 2018 singles "Vent" and "Type". In September, Joël released his EP Grunge Gospel (SIDE A) and is anticipated to drop Grunge Gospel (SIDE B) with "I'm really tryna hear you out but..." as the first single.



Joël's versatile production is on full display in his new track "I'm really tryna hear you out but..." available to download and stream everywhere February 14.





Related Articles View More Music Stories