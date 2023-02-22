Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Perry Announces April Tour Dates for 'The Joe Perry Project'

Tickets are on-sale Friday, February 24

Feb. 22, 2023  

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has announced his first set of tour dates this year for The Joe Perry Project.

The tour kicks off on April 15 in Mashantucket, CT and concludes on April 26 in Los Angeles at The Novo. He will make stops at New York City's Webster Hall on April 18 and play a hometown show at the House of Blues in Boston on April 16. Tickets are on-sale Friday, February 24 (HERE) and all dates are listed below.

Additionally a limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry, seating in the first 10 rows or early entry to the show.

The co-founding member, principal songwriter, and co-producer of Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires, as well as one of the most sought-after guitarists of all time, will pull from his extensive catalog for a setlist that will thrill longtime and new fans alike. Perry will be joined on the tour by Gary Cherone (Extreme/Van Halen) on vocals with the band rounded out by Buck Johnson (Keyboards/Vocals), Jason Sutter (Drums), and David Hull (Bass/Vocals).

Perry's most recent release was his 2018 solo-album Sweetzerland Manifesto (Roman Records) which features vocals by Perry and, among other guests, David Johansen and Robin Zander. The pair also contributed to songwriting as did Perry's son's Tony and Roman.

Tour Dates:

4/15/23 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

4/16/23 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

4/18/23 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

4/20/23 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

4/21/23 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

4/26/23 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

About Joe Perry

As co-founding member, principal songwriter, electrifying lead guitarist and co-producer of Aerosmith-America's Greatest Rock & Roll Band-JOE PERRY has achieved permanent iconic stature in the pantheon of rock.

He has helped to drive his band, over the course of three decades, to sales of more than 150 million albums, critical acclaim, four Grammy Awards (one of which includes the guitar-based instrumental "Boogie Man") and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. JOE PERRY's work with Aerosmith has resulted in an unending array of accolades and honors.

Beyond their Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, other key milestones over the past 35 years include: 12 MTV Video Awards; two People's Choice Awards; six Billboard Music Awards; eight American Music Awards; 23 Boston Music Awards; and an Academy Award nomination for Best Song, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" (from the soundtrack to Armageddon).



