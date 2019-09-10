Jesse Malin's 'Meet Me at the End of the World Again' Receives New Video

Jesse Malin is sharing a new video for "Meet Me at the End of the World Again" (directed by David Stekert) from his album Sunset Kids, produced by Lucinda Williams and Tom Overby. "I just love his writing," Lucinda tells Rolling Stone. "I think his whole punk background informs a lot of what he does."

"Looking at all the fear and sadness in the world and everyone hiding in their phones, I decided to hit the big streets of LA to connect with the real people and true stars of the world," says the video's leading man, Bob Strauss, talent scout and manager to Jesse Malin and other high-level stars. "Spread some love and happiness through random encounters, midnight mambo, sidewalk singalongs and boulevard boogie."

One of the best reviewed albums of Malin's career, Sunset Kids includes the remarkable Malin/Williams duets "Dead On" and "Room 13," and "Strangers & Thieves," a co-write with Billie Joe Armstrong.

Jesse Malin will be touring in 2019-2020, including his largest hometown New York City show Saturday, September 14 at Webster Hall, with Alejandro Escovedo and guests Tommy Stinson, Joseph Arthur, Matthew Ryan and more. Catch him at AmericanaFest on September 11 @ The Basement, 11pm CST.

JESSE MALIN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

11 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest *

14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

17 - London, UK - 100 Club (sold out)

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Holler on the Hill Late Night Show @ White Rabbit Cabaret

23 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark @

25 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille @

26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom @

27 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen's Talkhouse @

28 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House @

29 - Boston, MA - City Winery @

30 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery @

OCTOBER

1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Live @

2 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere @

4 - Rocky Mountain, VA - Harvest Performance Center @

5 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts @

7 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads **

8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge **

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

11 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

12 - Portland, OR - Bunk Bar **

13 - Seattle, WA - Sunset

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel **

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy **

17 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar **

19 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole **

21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Jr. **

22 - Houston, TX - Continental Club **

23 - Dallas, TX - Three Links **

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy

25 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

NOVEMBER

7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Place

8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

9 - Evanston, IL - SPACE **

10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry **

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

13 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

JANUARY 2020

29 - Miami, FL - The Outlaw Country Cruise 5 *

MARCH 2020

1 - Nottingham, UK - The Old Cold Store

2 - Sheffield, UK - Greystones

4 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House

5 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day Café

6 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny 2

7 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

8 - - Edinburgh, UK - The Mash House

10 - Oxford, UK - Bullingdon Arms

11 - Bristol, UK - Hen and Chicken Southville

12 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

@ w/JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE

** w/JOSEPH ARTHUR





