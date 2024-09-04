Jerry Paper Releases New Track 'Everything Angel'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lucas Nathan, the human being behind the Jerry Paper persona, has been releasing music since 2012, collaborating with Weyes Blood, Mild High Club, Kari Faux, and Tyler, The Creator on the way. After experiencing their own “radical growth” through therapy, Nathan found they wanted to become a therapist. Their new single, “Everything Angel”, is about this transition and how they accepted the big decisions already made deep inside of themselves.

Nathan says “When I was in my early 20s I told myself that my only skill was music so I had to figure out how to make it work as a career. I spent the past almost-decade actualizing that, without seeing that I’d closed so many doors for my understanding of myself. So this song is about knowing that my life can expand beyond what I told myself it was when I was younger, and that unknowing is the stance to take towards any big journey.”

Learning something unrelated but new triggered a burst of creative juice, and Nathan completed their new album INBETWEEZER – their tenth – while in school. INBETWEEZER’s crooning rockers and bubble-pop jams indulge in total, freewheeling play, and embrace their multidimensionality while exploring the complicated feelings of in-between-ness.

The lyric video for “Everything Angel” was created by director and animator Cole Kush (Adult Swim, HBO, SNL). The video follows two hyperreal characters who engage in a “drug-deal” like interaction, however, instead of drugs, they are swapping hard drives… Look out for a Jerry Paper cameo during the chorus.

INBETWEEZER is out on September 27th. Join Jerry Paper this fall on tour in the US to worship at the altar of everything in the middle of the beginning and the end.

JERRY PAPER’S US TOUR

11 Oct - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom

17 Oct - San Diego - Soda Bar

23 Oct - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

24 Oct - Portland - Polaris Hall

27 Oct - San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop

2 Nov - Brooklyn - Brooklyn Made

Photo credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney

