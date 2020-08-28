Jeffrey James Releases Emotive Video For Stripped-Down Version of New Track 'Like Love'

The song was introduced as a double-release with the infectious FutureTrips Remix.

Rising pop-crooner, Jeffery James, has released the music video for his latest single, "Like Love," exclusively with IndustryMe. The song was introduced as a double-release with the infectious FutureTrips Remix leading as a quintessential summertime groove and the original version, serving as an emotive stripped-down piano ballad.

"The further we got into the writing process on "Like Love" the more I knew that I wanted to have two versions of the song," says Jeffery. "An uptempo version, for anyone who can relate, but wants to dance it all away. And then a more stripped down version for anyone who wants to just be sad and take the time with their feelings."

Lyrically, the song connects with personal heartbreak and for the video, Jeffrey wanted to evoke the kind of solemn and reflective headspace relatable to anyone whose gone through an unexpected break-up. Directed by Andy Tomlinson and shot in Nashville with just a piano against an ambient glow, the "Like Love" video takes us to a place of beautiful vulnerability.

Jeffrey co-wrote "Like Love" with Natalia Malo (Malo teaming up with Luke Sego and Lex Lipsitz to create the FutureTrips Remix of the track) while discussing the concept of an abrupt ending to a relationship. Taking from Jeffery's personal experience, the song's palpable message is universally familiar against the melodic sound of the piano and Jeffery's captivating vocal.

Fans of the hit NBC songwriting competition series, Songland, may remember Jeffrey from his stirring performance of his song, "We Can Be Heroes," in the episode featuring Country music icon, Martina McBride. Jeffrey was paired with powerhouse musician and Songland producer-panelist, Ryan Tedder to creatively adapt the song to fit McBride. Under Tedder's mentorship, Jeffrey was shown a masterclass in not only songwriting but also effective collaboration where they were able to bridge their ideas in an open and honest way.

Watch the video for "Like Love" here:

Photo Credit: Chance Edwards

View More Music Stories Related Articles