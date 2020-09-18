Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeff Carson Releases 'God Save The World'

Article Pixel

Listen to the song below!

Sep. 18, 2020  
Jeff Carson Releases 'God Save The World'

Country music standout Jeff Carson takes us back to the early 2000s with the re-release of his 2003 hit, "God Save The World." This single is more relevant now than ever, igniting hope for the future in a world longing for change. "God Save The World" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!

"I was excited about the opportunity of recording this song. I have always loved ballads with meaningful lyrics, and this song, I believe, expresses the feelings of so many people in these trying times we're all living in," shares Carson.

Carson has always sought out a life of giving, whether it be through a song or serving his local community as a police officer in Franklin, Tennessee. "God Save The World" is a mere reflection of Carson's compassionate nature towards being a vessel of solitude in times of conflict and confusion. Carson, paired with the re-release of "God Save the World" provides lasting peace of mind and desired salvation to listeners.

"Without a doubt, this song is more relatable to today's society than when I cut it years ago," admits Carson. "This year has been bad and I think people will appreciate its message. It just felt like the right time to re-record it."

Listen here.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk