Jeff Carson Releases 'God Save The World'

Country music standout Jeff Carson takes us back to the early 2000s with the re-release of his 2003 hit, "God Save The World." This single is more relevant now than ever, igniting hope for the future in a world longing for change. "God Save The World" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!



"I was excited about the opportunity of recording this song. I have always loved ballads with meaningful lyrics, and this song, I believe, expresses the feelings of so many people in these trying times we're all living in," shares Carson.



Carson has always sought out a life of giving, whether it be through a song or serving his local community as a police officer in Franklin, Tennessee. "God Save The World" is a mere reflection of Carson's compassionate nature towards being a vessel of solitude in times of conflict and confusion. Carson, paired with the re-release of "God Save the World" provides lasting peace of mind and desired salvation to listeners.



"Without a doubt, this song is more relatable to today's society than when I cut it years ago," admits Carson. "This year has been bad and I think people will appreciate its message. It just felt like the right time to re-record it."



